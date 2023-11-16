Farm Online
GrainCorp profit drops, but expansion plan is afoot in fuel market

GrainCorp handled 37.4 millions tonne of winter and summer crop last season - slightly less than 41m tonnes the previous year. File photo.
Cashed up GrainCorp is set to build another canola crushing plant in Western Australia and is considering its sustainable aviation fuel market options after finishing 2022-23 with a $250 million profit and almost $350m in the bank.

