The initial investment to fit weed detection cameras or sensors from Bilberry, WEED-IT, WeedSeeker or See & Spray Select to a 36 metre boom was set at $150,000, and the analysis included the ongoing algorithm fees (for the Bilberry system). These systems can save around 90 per cent of herbicide cost for both green-on-brown and green-on-green (in-crop) spraying, but for the analysis, Peter used an 85pc saving. He depreciated the equipment at 10pc per year and included $2 to $4/ha for repairs, depending on the boomspray type.