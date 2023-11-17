Offers of more than $2.7 million sought for Knockane

Offers of more than $2.7 million are being sought on the 353 hectare (873 acre) Queensland Western Downs property Knockane.
Offered Graeme and Carla Constance, the property was passed in at an Eastern Rural auction held in Dalby on Thursday.
Knockane comprises of nine freehold titles and is located at Kaimkillenbun, 12km south west of Bell and 32km north east of Dalby.
The quality property is described as having about 140ha of black and red scrub soil cultivation rising up to coolibah ridge grazing country with mostly natural grasses including blue grass plus buffel.
Crops previously grown on Knockane have included wheat, barley and sorghum as well as about 16ha of forage oats for weaners.
The property is currently running 60 cows and their progeny all year round.
There are two bores and a 32 megalitre intensive livestock bore allocation. The bores pump to a poly tank, which gravity supplies troughs in all of the paddocks. There is also a seasonal spring.
Knockane is fenced into six paddocks with three and four barbed wires on steel and timber posts.
The timber and steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush.
Improvements include a 23x8m machinery shed, 17x17m hay shed, an elevated barn, eight silos.
There is also a 2513 standard pig unit piggery.
The renovated four bedroom homestead (circa 1906) has a new roof, kitchen, plumbing, and electricals. There is also a two car lockup and an 11m in-ground pool.
Contact Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, or Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, Eastern Rural.
