Farm Online
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
November 17 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hancock Agriculture's Gina Rinehart. File photo.
Hancock Agriculture's Gina Rinehart. File photo.

Rinehart eyes RB Sellars?

Speculation is growing about Western Australian mining and agricultural magnate Gina Rinehart's interest in the RB Sellars rural clothing brand, or at very least its 125-year-old Driza-Bone oilskin coat and clothing range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.