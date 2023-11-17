Agribusiness buzz in brief

However, IPL has also experienced plenty of turbulence, including considering selling its foundation fertiliser business just prior to the COVID pandemic, which scuttled that option, then devising contentious plans to demerge and float the fertiliser division; Queensland gas supply shortages and price spikes; swiftly selling the Waggaman ammonia factory in the US; closuring the Gibson Island fertiliser plant in Brisbane, and this year's sudden departure of managing director, Jeanne Johns and other senior management.