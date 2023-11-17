New Zealand dairy and beef farmer Chris Falconer, who farms next to a wetland of international importance and has built a farming model based on his values.

Mechanical engineer and the son of a NZ dairy farmer Craig Piggott, who was just 22 when he established game-changing pasture management and virtual fencing company Halter in 2016. Eight years later he has 150 staff and a technology changing the way dairy farmers think and operate.



Ben Loewith, from Canada, who farms 40 minutes from the heart of Toronto, surrounded by nearly 3 million people. He shares how he has earned and kept the respect of his city neighbours.

