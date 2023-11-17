The 2024 Australian Dairy Conference aims to challenge dairy farmers to find the purpose and inspiration for what they do.
The conference, to be held in Melbourne from February 12-14, features an array of international and Australian speakers.
"There is an underlying tone for ADC 2024 of getting comfortable with the uncomfortable and how we can make true change and impact by challenging ourselves and defining what we really want to achieve," programming chair Hunter Valley, NSW, dairy farmer Michael Rood said.
"Dairying in today's climate we need to be able to dairy beyond the comfort zone for businesses to grow and prosper and importantly also for our mindset and belief.
"In 2024 we have scaled the globe to find trailblazers who have overcome adversity and can demonstrate to Australian farmers the true meaning of purpose and resilience.
"We are privileged to have one of our strongest international representations ever with eight keynotes joining us from across the globe."
The conference will feature a range of international speakers, including:
The conference farm tour will head to northern Victoria, starting on Sunday, February 11, and finishing on Monday, February 12.
The tour includes a visit to Australia's largest cut flower farm, a farm with a new calf-rearing facility and a large family farm with the first robotic compost barn in Victoria.
To register for the conference and farm tour, go to website https://www.australiandairyconference.com.au/.
