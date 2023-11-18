Farm Online
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Home/News

Urban ag could connect city with country

By Liv Casben
November 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Nations horticulturist Brenden Moore is among speakers at the Urban Agriculture Forum. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
First Nations horticulturist Brenden Moore is among speakers at the Urban Agriculture Forum. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

From growing bush tucker to sharing Indigenous knowledge, every work day is different for First Nations horticulturist Brenden Moore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.