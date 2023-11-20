Garawah and Booligal is 813 hectares (2009 acres) of outstanding farming country on NSW's famed Liverpool Plains.
Offered by former Wallaby David Carter and his wife Susan, the aggregation has about 777ha (1920 acres) of cultivation country.
Garawah and Booligal is located at Blackville, 45km from Quirindi, 65km from Willow Tree, 94km from Gunnedah, and 112km from Tamworth.
The highly productive property has been farmed using a controlled traffic, no-till system since 2006.
The quality, mostly flat black soils are noted for producing prime, heavy yielding summer and winter crops.
The farming rotation has involved long fallow sorghum, second year sorghum, double crop winter crop then long fallow back to sorghum.
The property is well watered by two bores backed by a 15 megalitre underground water licence.
Improvements include machinery sheds, chemical sheds, fuel storage as well as more than 1200 tonnes of on-farm grain storage.
The attractive heritage-style four bedroom, two bathroom homestead also has an-ground swimming pool.
Educated at Scots College in Sydney, Quirindi-born David Carter made his debut for the Wallabies in 1988 when he lined up as a flanker in the first test against England.
Mr Carter's son Sam was also educated at Scots and made his debut with the Wallabies against France in 2014.
Garawah and Booligal will be auctioned in Willow Tree on December 15.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Elders Real Estate NSW.
