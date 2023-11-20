Farm Online
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Quality Garawah and Booligal offer Liverpool Plains reliability

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Garawah and Booligal is 813 hectares (2009 acres) of outstanding farming country on NSW's famed Liverpool Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.