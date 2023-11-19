Farm Online
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Home/News

Australia's road infrastructure funding set to double

By Kathryn Magann and Dominic Giannini
November 19 2023 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal funding to fix road Black Spots will rise to $150 million a year. (Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS)
Federal funding to fix road Black Spots will rise to $150 million a year. (Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS)

The federal government will double funding for the Roads to Recovery program aimed at improving road safety by allocating more money to local councils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.