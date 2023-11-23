El Nino tipped to stay until April

Farm Online
Not all doom and gloom on the rainfall front

By Don White, Weatherwatch
November 24 2023 - 10:00am
There has been little significant change in the major climate indicators in the past couple of weeks. The main driver is that the current El Nino event continues to strengthen - thus increasing the likelihood that it will persist for another six months.

