El Nino tipped to stay until April

To our west, the strong positive Indian Ocean Dipole event continues. In the first week of November, the IOD index was the second-highest since Bureau of Meteorology records began in 2001, with the highest values occurring in the strong positive IOD event of 2019. SSTs remain warmer than average in most of the western half of the tropical Indian Ocean, with a large area of cool water off the coast of Java, typical of a positive IOD pattern. However, most models predict that the IOD will be back to neutral by the end of the year but will then have minimal effect on Australian weather for the rest of summer, as is usually the case.