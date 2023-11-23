El Nino tipped to stay until April

There has been little significant change in the major climate indicators in the past couple of weeks. The main driver is that the current El Nino event continues to strengthen - thus increasing the likelihood that it will persist for another six months.
Historically speaking, such El Nino events tend to reach their maximum strength from December to February and persist seven to 12 months from when they started (the current event can be dated from the winter months). According to US modelling, the El Nino has close to a 90 per cent chance of persisting into April 2024, but this drops quickly to a 40pc chance by June and only a 25pc chance after that.
It must be remembered that during past El Nino events, rainfall over large areas of eastern Australia are often below normal and daytime temperatures are above normal. That does not mean that all months in the coming five to six months will be drier than normal but overall, rainfall totals between now and the end of autumn are more likely to be lower than average.
As mentioned previously, however, at the moment an unusual set-up persists with above average sea surface temperatures near eastern Australia in the Tasman and Coral seas and this could continue to ameliorate the normal effects of the El Nino, at least as far as rainfall is concerned in eastern NSW and Queensland.
To our west, the strong positive Indian Ocean Dipole event continues. In the first week of November, the IOD index was the second-highest since Bureau of Meteorology records began in 2001, with the highest values occurring in the strong positive IOD event of 2019. SSTs remain warmer than average in most of the western half of the tropical Indian Ocean, with a large area of cool water off the coast of Java, typical of a positive IOD pattern. However, most models predict that the IOD will be back to neutral by the end of the year but will then have minimal effect on Australian weather for the rest of summer, as is usually the case.
To the north, the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which is characterised by an eastward moving pulse of cloud and rainfall near the equator, is forecast to move into the region north of Australia by early December. As has occurred in the past week, this has the potential to bring another variable rain event to Queensland and possibly eastern NSW as well at that time.
So, in summary, what all this means is warmer than normal weather for coming months but on the rainfall front it is not all doom and gloom as would normally be the case in a strong El Nino event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.