Farm Online
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/Dairy
Watch

Barossa Valley's iconic Jersey Fresh business and farm up for grabs walk-in walk-out

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A well-known Barossa Valley dairy stud and business Jersey Fresh is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help