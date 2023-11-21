A well-known Barossa Valley dairy stud and business Jersey Fresh is on the market.
The Carcoola Jersey Stud is offered for sale walk-in walk-out across 54 hectares (133 acres) at Greenock by the Kernich family who have owned the property for almost 50 years.
Agents say the well-known and well-respected business presents a unique tourist opportunity in South Australia's premium food, wine and tourist areas.
As well as the home, dairy and factory the sale includes their "tidy" Jersey herd as well.
The stud is offered with all the plant and equipment with a full list available from the agents.
The property is located at Greenock, in an area of the Barossa known as Western Ridge which is also an ideal viticulture area for premium vineyards.
"... if dairying is not the preferred use for this unique property," agents said.
Winter crops have been famously grown using sustainable farming methods, making the most of natural rainfall and removing the need to irrigate pastures.
The herd has been fed hay, silage, grain, and pellets and graze on fresh pasture during spring.
The Jerseys are all named under the Carcoola Jerseys stud prefix and can trace their lineage back to the five original stock which founded the stud in 1976.
The milk is gravity-fed from storage vats in the dairy directly to the onsite shipping container "factory".
The business has averaged 24 hours from the cows being milked to the product bottled and ready to go.
"We keep our shelf life expectancy to 16 days - after all we are called Jersey Fresh not Jersey four-weeks-old," Jersey Fresh manager Lisa Werner has told Stock Journal.
Agents say the business could be diversified into other activities such as agri-tourism, education, and further value-added products.
The Jersey Fresh brand is also well positioned for growth into new product lines, expanded distribution, and potentially tourism, agents said.
It was in 2004 the Kernich family began to bottle their milk and cream and distribute it under the Jersey Fresh label.
Operating with the belief dairy products should be simple and honest, Jersey Fresh milk is not homogenised, so all the sweet cream settles to the top of the bottle.
Other improvements on the property include a four-bedroom brick home, dairy, cold rooms and storage, workshop, feed shed and calf shed.
"It is with pride they now offer the opportunity for new ownership, someone with the entrepreneurial passion, knowledge, and desire to grow this business and quality landholding, and take it to new heights," agents said.
Expressions of interest close on December 8.
No price range has been suggested for the sale.
For more information contact the Homburg agents David Braunack on 0418 841349 and Rohan Semmler on 0419 141997 plus Kent Aughey from Ashington Advisory on 0408 810299.
