Tuesday, November 21, 2023
ABS data shows sheep producers turning off more lamb

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
November 21 2023 - 6:00am
Sheep producers turning off more lamb

Lamb slaughter is up as producers enter a destocking phase, with the change reflected in latest livestock products data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

