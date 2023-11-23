An unusual triangular block on SA's Yorke Peninsula coast has sold for $245,000.
Wedged against the mangroves on the coast, the block was marketed as cropping country to sell for $12,250 per acre.
Although the price is pretty much on par with the red hot prices being paid for cropping land in this part of the world, with only eight hectares (20 acres) it could be considered a stretch.
Agents had suggested farm blocks of this small size near Port Clinton were a rare find for a buyer.
Because it is zoned rural living and not farm zone, it means the Yorke Peninsula Council might agree to the building of a home on it.
"Not too big and not small," suggested the agents from Ray White Rural.
Located within two minutes of Port Clinton, 20 minutes to the port of Ardrossan and about 80 minutes travel time to Adelaide, the little block borders coastal mangroves.
Apparently there is the "odd glimpse" of the St Vincent Gulf's waters at high tide.
Just right for weekend fishing escapes, the agents also suggested.
There are sheds on the block including a garage and stables plus mains water is available.
