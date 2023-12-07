CSIRO scientist spells out why CN30 is out of date

Red meat's chase for a carbon neutral tag has become scientifically outdated.
The much-touted CN30 goal is purely about no more emissions, which means it is being left behind in a world that has already shifted its goalposts to 'no more contribution to climate change' and the new terminology of climate neutral.
By clinging to CN30, Australian beef and sheepmeat is describing its greenhouse gas footprint using a metric that doesn't tell the full story.
This from one of the leading GHG experts in the country, Dr Brad Ridoutt, principal research scientist at CSIRO.
In a hard hitting presentation at Cattle Australia's annual general meeting forum in Albury, Dr Ridoutt spelt out the mistakes the red meat industry was making in assessing its GHG footprint and why that was resulting in "an industry that has, in reality, been making a significant contribution to the climate solution for nearly a decade being regarded as a heavy polluter."
"The idea that it is bad for the climate to be eating red meat is a complete abuse of science," he said.
"On the calculations I've done, the most sustainable offering in the Australian food system is lamb.
"It uses virtually no crop land or extracted water, few pesticides and the industry is climate neutral - it's hard to get better than that.
"And yet at any barbecue, you'll hear someone say they should be cutting down on red meat because they know it's bad for the environment.
"The story has become so twisted."
Dr Ridoutt painted a convincing picture for beef to switch the metric it uses to measure its emissions.
"This is the science perspective, run with it as you see fit," he said.
There are many GHGs - carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, sulphur hexafluoride and specified kinds of hydro fluorocarbons and perfluorocarbons.
They all have unique characteristics and there is no absolute equivalence between each of them. They have different greenhouse effects and last for different amounts of time in the atmosphere.
"So we can't really speak of them as one, as we would say miles or kilometres," Dr Ridoutt explained.
As such, methane can not be said to be universally equivalent to CO2 in its climate impact in any way at all, he said.
"Numerous models have been developed in an attempt to do this and they all come up with different answers," Dr Ridoutt said.
"If any industry is mostly just emitting CO2, it doesn't matter what model is used. But in this industry it makes the world of difference because methane is the main emission."
The most common way of adding up emissions, the one used in many carbon footprinting programs and the way governments have agreed to add up their emissions is GWP-100, which is global warming potential over a 100 year time frame.
It was adopted for first use in the Kyoto Protocol in the 1990s.
But there is no scientific argument for selecting this way of adding up emissions as opposed to other ways of adding them up, Dr Ridoutt said.
"Typically if you ask someone why they use it, they say because other people do it."
GWP-100 attempts to sum up different gases and express them as a CO2 equivalent. It does not show when radiative forcing is occurring - whether the impact is short or long-term.
Another metric now making headlines is GWP*, which is similar but considers the permanent rate of change in methane, typically assessed over 20 years. So it shows the variability in agriculture emissions from year to year.
Radiative forcing footprint, or RFF, is lesser known and Dr Ridoutt described it as being more like a balance sheet. It shows whether the contribution of RF is increasing, decreasing or flatlining.
In a study funded by both the CSIRO and Meat & Livestock Australia, Dr Ridoutt and his team looked at the interventions the red meat industry was putting in place to reduce emissions and what the result by 2030 would be under each metric.
Under GWP-100, the emissions of the industry will increase if stock levels increased and if all interventions are successful there would be an impressive reduction but the industry would not hit net zero.
Under GWP*, the emissions of the industry would be in negative territory.
Under RFF, the emissions of the industry have plateaued since around 2015 so any further interventions will lead to a negative scenario.
In a nutshell, each metric shows the industry in a completely different light, Dr Ridoutt said.
"The bottom line is there is no metric that is right or wrong. It's a question of whether it is helpful in relation to the goal.
"GWP 100 paints the red meat industry as a heavy GHG polluting industry. On the other hand, the others show the industry has not been making any contribution to climate change for almost a decade.
"It's the same emissions and the same IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) science - it's just how you add them up.
"So why is your industry using GWP-100?"
Dr Ridoutt made the point an industry climate neutral goal would not preclude individual producers from marketing carbon neutral products.
Nor would it interfere with reporting to government according to their systems.
"There are people who support the status quo. Maybe their careers have been built on it or funding streams are threatened by anything different," he said.
But his message to producers was clear: Get industry leaders to rethink CN30.
"If you don't do something about it, your industry will be swept under the rug because who else is going to look out for your interests," he said.
