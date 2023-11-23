When does the herd 'officially' enter a liquidation phase?

Whether it is the wider business cycle of the country's economy or simply the cattle herd expansion/contraction cycle, analysts and commentators love a definition of where things 'officially' are at.
While the RBA maintains there is no single definition of a recession, it acknowledges the term widely used by media of a 'technical recession' defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth in real GDP.
For the cattle industry there is a similarly simplistic proposition. If the female slaughter rate is trending above the long run average the herd is contracting; if it is trending below average the herd is expanding.
The concept is certainly not new.
I first encountered it in the 1980s while working at the Queensland Livestock and Meat Authority.
The late John Hall, then chief research officer, thought there was value in developing this as a Queensland statistic and gave the task of running the numbers to my colleague, Owen Kingston.
My recollection is that the long-term average female slaughter rate calculated by Owen up to the mid-1980s was significantly lower than the current 47 per cent national figure calculated since 1990.
Perhaps herd and market dynamics had something to do with that as it was common in those earlier times to run a 'bank managers' paddock of five-year-old bullocks as a drought risk strategy and the live export industry was in its infancy.
From an operational perspective it was an easy add-on for the authority's livestock market reporting service.
The authority was already producing a weekly slaughter report. It had a close relationship with the then Veterinary Public Health Branch of Qld Department of Primary Industries who were responsible for domestic meat inspection. AQIS was also very cooperative in providing sexed kill data from the export sheds. Consequently, the data were complete and the reports accurate.
Unfortunately, the easy run that Qld enjoyed in its data gathering was not so easily replicated across the rest of the country when Meat & Livestock Australia took over responsibility for livestock market reporting in the early 2000s. Nevertheless, MLA persevered in its endeavour to provide a comprehensive national slaughter report but always acknowledged that it represented less than 100pc of the total kill due to its reliance on cooperative involvement for provision of data.
Shortcomings aside, the reports were valued for their timeliness as the Australian Bureau of Statistics alternative was only published monthly until 2020 and reduced to quarterly since then.
But the issue of accuracy of the MLA report has come to the fore more recently as analysts and commentators pored over the figures to declare whether the herd is or isn't 'officially' in liquidation.
The first comments came in August when ABS released its Q2 figures which showed a FSR of 48pc average across the three months. In contrast the MLA data showed just one week out of 13 at a high of 47.3pc with the other 12 weeks ranging between 41 and 46pc.
Then this month with the ABS release of its Q3 figures, interest intensified with the FSR figure rising to 49pc.
But again, MLA's figures did not concur. Instead, they showed a high point of just 48pc for two of the 13 weeks and the rest ranging from 42 to 47pc.
Time to take a closer look at the two sets of Q3 figures to see where the differences lie.
For a start, MLA was 316,000 head short of the 1,910,400 total reported by ABS. Of these, 210,000 were females and 106,000 were male cattle.
This heavy representation of females in MLA's incomplete data, rather than the overall collection rate of 83pc, explained in large part the difference in FSR calculated from MLA and ABS data sets.
But why such a big skew toward females in the figures that MLA was unable to capture?
Victoria and WA are the key to that question.
Probably due to dairy influence, the kill in both states is heavily weighted 2:1 towards females.
It is also apparent that these two states had the lowest contribution factor to MLA's Q3 data set, Victoria's shortfall being 193,000 head and WA's 65,000 head. Having so many females not represented in MLA's data caused its FSR calculation to be significantly understated.
Those issues explained, is it the case then that ABS figures for Q3 confirm that the herd has 'officially' entered a liquidation phase?
As the RBA has pointed out, there is no single definition of recession but at the same time a single definition can be widely accepted as the point at which 'technical' distinction occurs.
Similarly, for the cattle industry the FSR statistic may be more about technical distinction in the expansion/contraction phases of the herd cycle and that might be as close as it is possible to get to officialdom.
More importantly, the message from this brief analysis is that only erroneous conclusions can be drawn from incomplete data. Complete weekly data sets would allow MLA to produce accurate reports as it happens, not three months in arrears with a further month or more wait for publication. They deserve to be better supported in this respect.
Storms in southern Queensland have resulted in some excellent rainfall registrations and again some timely respite for firefighters but it has also been patchy.
Processors reported minimal disruption to their kill schedules so far with gaps able to be covered with the usual reshuffling of bookings and feedlot cattle.
Base grid rates generally have not changed with YP ox attracting 440c/kg and heavy cow 355-360c and that does not look like changing with only a few weeks to run to the end of the year. However, depending on the weather, it may not surprise to see 10-20c/kg here and there if gaps need to be covered.
Overseas, Paraguay has regained access to the US market but will have to compete primarily with Brazil for a share of the Other-Countries group tariff-rate-quota of 65,005 tonnes.
In the US, trim remains a hard sell proposition for Australian exporters with Steiner noting a US3c/lb fall last week in price of imported 90CL.
