China and beyond: how Australia's wool export destinations are shifting

Australia's top two wool export destinations China and India have both surpassed pre-COVID volumes, even as other key markets take less wool directly from Australia.
During the most recent financial year China took 80.6 per cent of the wool clip at 275.8 million kilograms, up by 5pc year on year and 22pc since 2018, with an overall value of more than $2.5 billion.
India came a distant second, taking 21.6MKG or 6.3pc of the clip, up by 26pc year on year and 25pc since 2018 and valued at $1.98 billion.
The figures come from Australian Wool Exchange data, which shows that of Australia's top 15 export destinations, only China and India took higher volumes than in 2018/2019 financial year, before the COVID-19 pandemic made an impact.
Italy took 13.6 MKG during the last financial year, down 8pc year-on-year, followed by the Czech Republic, which took 8.4MKG, down 34pc and South Korea, which was down 11pc to 8.2MKG.
But Fox & Lillie national wool brokerage manager Eamon Timms said it was important to note in looking at the figures that China is on-selling large amounts of wool that other markets may have previously taken directly from Australia.
"Certainly there has been a lot more product going into Italy processed in China," he said.
"As China's domestic market in the last couple of years has been extremely challenging for processors, they've looked to offshore destinations and their pricing has become much, much keener as they are chasing down as much business as possible outside their domestic market.
"Certainly they have changed their ideas in that they're a lot more flexible with their payment terms to other destinations around the world and they're much more flexible with volumes and delivery times.
"China has really been very aggressive in chasing down whatever business it can and that's certainly reflected in Italian imports out of Australia as there is more going to China and then ending up in Italy.
Mr Timms said China had also targeted India, meaning the amount of wool product ending up in India was potentially two to three times as large as what Australia directly ships there.
"The Czech Republic really is just one large carding mill that belongs to one particular company [Modiano] and they focus on supplying the European market with wool tops and so that would be an impact of China chasing market share, the fact that they would not have been able to move as much top to people they would usually move it to," he said.
Turkey however, ranked at number 14 among the export destinations, growing its volumes by 77pc to 0.6 MKG, with market value also up by 75pc.
"Turkey's a great story for Australian wool," Mr Timms said.
"As much as they're taking more volume in shipping figures, they're also taking taking large weights of wool from China as well."
Australian Council of Wool Exporters and Processors president Josh Lamb said the Indian government had been talking seriously about how they could increase imports of Australian wool over the next 20 years.
"They are certainly looking to grow that sector and they will challenge China as a genuine alternative destination for wool from Australia and that's very positive going forward," he said.
"China is restructuring a little bit at the moment, looking at how they go forward in textiles and wool's part of that with labour costs increasing and other challenges."
Mr Lamb said when you looked at second and third tier export destinations, their drop off towards the end of the financial year was more demand-related as the market started to struggle around April.
"Naturally that means that a lot of those countries started to buy less wool so you see a decrease in what they take," he said.
"Those minor destinations aren't going back any further than they've been four or five years ago, it's just a bit of a blip.
"At the same time, they're never going to double or triple their intake either.
"It's very hard to compete with China, when obviously the cost of production there is extremely competitive but the biggest advantage China has had... is they've got massive access to consumers on their doorsteps.
"Half the wool that goes to China never leaves the country, it's consumed there and that's a massive advantage."
It comes amid ongoing research into the potential for domestic and diversified early-stage processing of Australian wool.
The work, commissioned by WoolProducers Australia, has included a phase one report that identified India, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia as particular countries offering market opportunities.
WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said the peak body believed there were new market opportunities for Australian wool that deserve to be explored.
"China and Australia have a great relationship when it comes to wool but this is about market expansion," she said.
