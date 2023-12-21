Carbon cash flow revives production in scrub infested Far West NSW

Mike Rosser doesn't own any carbon credits, but they have paid to significantly upgrade his Far West NSW family property's fencing and water infrastructure and boost grazing productivity.
Income from carbon sequestration credits has also helped him buy more farmland, and in dry years he can destock with confidence.
The 45,000-hectare Argyle at Wanaaring, west of Bourke "looked like Mars" during the millennium drought.
In good seasons livestock carrying capacity had previously peaked at about 7000 sheep, but these days when it rains Argyle has a DSE maximum closer to 11,000.
Significantly, the production gains have been achieved without clearing any of the rangeland property's invasive woody weed scrub.
Initially, before signing up to a carbon contract in 2015, Mr Rosser planned to "chain" the insidious scrub and re-seed the property to pasture.
We're growing and maintaining more grass and herbage and gradually seeing more pasture species diversity, too.- Mike Rosser, Argyle, Wanaaring
More than 250 kilometres of new fencing, 80km of poly pipe, about 25 additional water troughs, solar pumps and lots of long term strategic planning were involved in converting the property to a strictly controlled rotational grazing regime.
"We're growing and maintaining more grass and herbage and gradually seeing more pasture species diversity, too," said Mr Rosser, who runs Argyle and the 24,000ha Paroo Plains (bought in 2017), with his wife, Lucy.
Better soil moisture retention and absorption capability and more birdlife and other native fauna and flora diversity have also emerged after both properties switched to rotating stock through smaller paddocks for short periods to retain constant groundcover.
"We try to leave our grass at least at beer can height, which means the country will respond to even small rainfall amounts of 10 millimetres or less," Mr Rosser said.
On unprotected soils, up to 90 per cent of summer rainfall in the Paroo floodplain district is lost to evaporation, subsequently further reducing grass coverage opportunities and increasing chances of woody week invasion.
With help from their carbon credit payments, the Rosser's spent about $1m over eight years implementing their stock and groundcover management changes.
"The power of the off-farm income from carbon credits gave us the funds to spend on fences and watering points, and the confidence to destock early if conditions turn dry, rather than waiting in hope of getting a bit of rain," Mr Rosser said.
The Rossers signed up to a carbon credit income stream via a human-induced regeneration plan with Australia's biggest environmental markets investor and carbon project manager, GreenCollar.
They were initially going alone with their fencing program which started in 2008 to help better manage grazing pressure, including preparing property vegetation management plans with their regional catchment management authority.
Those plans allowed clearing of almost 80 per cent of the property to reclaim it from woody weeds.
We decided it was better to get paid not to clear, rather than putting all our faith in sowing grass which may not get enough rain to establish- Mike Rosser
However, in 2013 GreenCollar offered an alternative which involved retaining stored carbon in the existing vegetation and encouraging more productive pasture growth without the cost or risks of large-scale clearing.
"We decided it was better to get paid not to clear, rather than putting all our faith in sowing grass which may not get enough rain to establish properly before the bare soil blew away or got re-infested with woody weeds," he said.
"GreenCollar enabled us to get a lot of paddock and watering point fencing established relatively quickly without us having to find the money ourselves."
While the property still had its woody weed problems, grasses were now more productive and responsive to the changed grazing strategy.
"And if you implement grazing programs properly, woody weed growth can be slowed," he said.
"Over time native pastures can regain some ground, although the landscape is unlikely to revert to its original condition."
The carbon abatement contract with the GreenCollar, and in turn, the Clean Energy Regulator, involves an initial 10 years of quarterly monitoring of vegetation growth, grazing impacts and carbon sequestration monitoring by the project manager, 20 years of payments for credits gained and a 100-year commitment not to clear the vegetation on Argyle.
The federal government regulator allocates Australian Carbon Credit Units for GreenCollar to on-sell to greenhouse gas emitters such as electricity generators, manufacturers and airlines, paying the Rossers a percentage from those sales.
Feral goats have been removed to assist pasture management and native species regrowth and an RCS benchmark for rotational grazing grass cover and stocking rates has been established.
The livestock mix also changed after the recent drought broke, with the Rossers' switching from Dorper sheep to restocking with Charbray-Santa Gertrudis cross cattle.
"The RCS benchmarks enable you to make stocking and destocking decisions without emotion," Mr Rosser said.
"The country is always rain-ready.
"If you leave destocking too late it may be three years before you get a season good enough to produce the grass you need to take on stock again."
In dry years carbon credits generated nearly half the property's returns, but was more typically about 15pc.
The rising ACCU price in recent years helped, too.
Aside from initial capital works, the extra carbon cash had helped cover routine land management tasks required by the Clean Energy Regulator, including grading fire breaks and spraying along fence lines.
Combined with the property's improved earnings and the cash flow reliability which accompanied Argyle's productivity gains, carbon income meant the Rossers could buy the nearby Paroo Plains and diversify into a 1500ha mixed farming operation at Eugowra in Central West NSW, where they have built a sheep feedlot.
"Carbon money has allowed us to reach our family business goals about half a generation earlier than we anticipated," Mr Rosser said.
"It's helped deliver great social outcomes, too."
The Rossers' employ two families, which in turn support local businesses, the school and the wider Bourke community.
"For us, the benefits to our own business and the landscape are exactly what was promised on the tin - more grass, off-farm income, jobs and cash flow into our community and improving environmental outcomes," he said.
However, he conceded there was still much to do and more time needed to really repair the country.
"It will take time to work out exactly what the most economically viable and sustainable management formula should be.
"A lot of Western Division country had 150 years of overgrazing and woody weed regrowth - it's not easy to fix."
