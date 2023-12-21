Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Carbon cash flow revives production in scrub infested Far West NSW

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 21 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mike Rosser doesn't own any carbon credits, but they have paid to significantly upgrade his Far West NSW family property's fencing and water infrastructure and boost grazing productivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.