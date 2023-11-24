Farm Online
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Country communities less likely to develop dementia

By Stephanie Gardiner
November 25 2023 - 8:00am
Research points to the value of maintaining green space in cities, where dementia risk may be higher (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
People living in country Australia have a lower risk of dementia than their city peers, possibly because they have cleaner air and more green spaces, a study suggests.

