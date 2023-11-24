Farm Online
Friday, November 24, 2023
Tanya Plibersek a 'no-show' as Basin towns vent, writes David Jochinke

By David Jochinke
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
David Jochinke is the president of the National Farmers Federation. Picture supplied.
This week nearly 4000 people downed tools to protest in rallies across Murray Darling Basin communities.

