A price of $5000 per acre has been asked for a quality grazing and hay producing farm near Naracoorte.
Banksia is on the market across 648 hectares (1601 acres) with first class farm infrastructure including a new shearing shed.
At that price, the prospective buyer will have to hand over more than $8 million for the Koppamurra farm, adjacent the Victorian border.
Located 23km south-east of Naracoorte, the farm offers balanced farming country and high production capability.
The property has a new three-stand raised board woolshed with undercover yards with sprinkler system plus cattle yards.
Other improvements include large, high clearance machinery shedding.
Agents from TDC Livestock and Property say the property is well balanced, with warm, early breaking rises and strong brown loam flats with areas of terra rossa improved with pastures of phalaris, rye and clovers.
"Banksia" has been used as a breeding and fattening enterprise along with hay production.
Agents say some of the property also has cropping potential.
Stock water is supplied via a pressurised system through a submersible equipped bore with a second bore acting as a back up.
A fencing program is currently under way across the property with agents saying it is "well fenced".
The four-bedroom stone home has an upgraded kitchen, new carpets and has been recently repainted inside.
Banksia's 200 megalitres of taking allocation will be offered as an option with the property, allowing for further development and intensification.
"Banksia is a well located property offering reliable and attractive grazing," agents said.
For more information contact the agents from TDC Livestock and Property - Tom Pearce on 0427 642138 and Mark De Garis on 0428 372124.
