How the wool market fared in 2023

Wool producers are holding onto hopes that 2024 will be a more positive year, with the second half of 2023 seeing increased market pressure hold prices back.
The Eastern Market Indicator peaked in April at 1368c and began falling after that, with a low of 1127c in September, followed by fluctuations over the last few months of the year.
Southern Aurora Markets partner Mike Avery said wool had actually held up better than other commodities.
"Everyone seems to be taking it off the highs of pre-COVID and the recovery after COVID and not on where it actually is," he said.
"This last six months has certainly been testing.
"If you look at this calendar year, your 21 microns have gone from say 1450c to around 1330c, you're looking at about a 10 per cent decline, that's never good.
"But if you look at beef and lamb prices in the same time, then wool has held up relatively well, considering the headwinds that commodities have had in the last two years."
Mr Avery said the Ukrainian war has had an marked effect on Europe consumer confidence, with the slow recovery from COVID-19 in China also having a considerable impact on the market.
"As a commodity it still remembers relatively bright but we might have to have a lot more patience than we would like to have until we see confidence come back in China and we get some resolution in the economic situation," he said.
"It's not a rollercoaster, it's more gone down an incline since the start of the season and we're just starting to find that our periods of improvement have got more consistent and the pull back less.
"Looking at the EMI, we had five continuous sessions of prices going up and then the next week it was neutral.
"Those long sustained periods from the beginning of our season have been in the negative, so you've had four or five sessions of negative prices, followed by a stabilisation, followed by another four negative prices and then stabilisation... we seem to have turned a corner but we're not going to see things race up until we get some clarity around factors like what's happening in the Middle East."
Mr Avery said while all wool prices had gone down, the finer wools went down much faster.
"At the start of the year, the difference between 18 and 21 microns was sort of in the 500s and we got as low 194c the other day," he said.
Mr Avery said more sustained improvement could maybe be expected from mid-2024.
Australian Wool Innovation CEO John Roberts said 20 micron wools had held up far better than the finer end in recent times.
"We think this is a combination of increased supply of finer microns and degree of apathy creeping into the minds of the luxury consumer," he said.
"Whilst the luxury sector consumer is often more immune to economic downturn it seems that current cost of living costs and general concerns about the macroeconomic state and geopolitical tensions everywhere has everyone being more cautious about expenditure.
"We now find ourselves flatlining, while we wait for some positive signs to come back in terms of consumer sentiment and consumers parting with money at retail."
Mr Roberts said AWI believed the purchasing managers' index often delivers the most practical hands-on perspective on where demand sentiment sits.
"Last year the PMI painted a very optimistic picture and proved to be most accurate with strong wool prices following on from that," he said.
"This year the signals from the PMI are far less encouraging and we are not expecting a major turnaround in demand until early to mid-next year."
The ultrafine segment of the market has been relatively sheltered from market pressures however, as is the case for Clive and Margaret Smith from Queensland's Granite Belt.
The Smiths, based at Amiens, produce 55 to 60 bales a year from their 2500 coated traditional Merinos.
In November they sold two 1PP bales, one 14 micron and one 14.3 micron in November for 4650c/kg, highlighting their premium product, with a third bale entered in the prestigious Ermenegildo Zegna Wool Awards.
Mr Smith said they targeted the luxury Italian market and demand had remained strong, even as fine wools around 17 microns experienced more price volatility.
"Generally we used to average somewhere between $40 and $60 a head, that's been no real difference from what other people do ... but for the last three years we've almost averaged double that," he said.
"The superfine, I'm talking 13 to 14 micron, that market hasn't really moved for three years.
"It's down a little bit... but if you have something in the 13s, you get good money."
