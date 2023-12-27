Sheep meat turnaround on the way after low year

Incremental improvements in lamb and mutton prices are helping to improve producer confidence after a challenging year that hit its low point in September.
A combination of a large national flock, record lamb production and high turnoff rates put pressure on the market, propelling it downwards but the last couple of months of 2023 saw prices start to trend higher, with several indicators gaining $1 to $2 over the course of a month.
.By September the heavy lamb indicator, which started the year around the 800c mark, fell to 451c, while the Merino indicator went down from a 668c high to 233c and the light lamb indicator, which peaked at 718c in February got as low as 271c.
After those lows, the market began to turn around in a more sustained manner.
Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said the bigger volumes of lambs during the spring flush, particularly in Victoria, tended to coincide with a significant price decline, but instead prices had climbed through November.
"For things like heavy lamb, they're a bit thin on the ground at the moment and I think they're going to continue to be a bit difficult for processors to catch the right amount of export heavy lambs so they might start to climb a bit more as well and develop a bit of a premium over the other categories," he said.
"Broadly speaking mutton has turned the corner and with lamb, even despite the spring flush we're probably not going to go back to those lows we saw a couple of months back."
The mutton indicator fluctuated up until May, with prices ranging from between 280c to 454c, but began to continually fall going into winter before hitting a 16-year low in late September at 98c.
The indicator bounced in October up to 173c but fell again in November to 102c but has climbed closer to the $2 mark.
Mr Dalgleish said producers had previously been holding onto breeding stock longer during the rebuild phase.
"A lot of older castrated ewes got turned off this year and so that added to the additional supply at a time when processing's struggling and then if you combine that with the turn around in restocking activity, that took a lot of the shine off that market as well," he said.
"That's why the bottom fell out of that mutton market just because of that dynamic of people not wanting to continue to rebuild... they all came at the one time when processors were overwhelmed so it played out in the extremes of price reduction pretty quickly."
Mr Dalgleish said prior to the downturn producers had experienced three consecutive good seasons, accompanied by significant national flock growth.
"Anyone who has been in industry for a while knows that you don't often get that... there must have been people saying, irrespective of what the Bureau of Meteorology was saying, that this can't last forever, we can't have another good season," he said.
"Then as soon as the Bureau started talking El Nino and dry, everyone just panicked because they knew already in their heart that it was unlikely there would a fourth good season... that's part of why we saw that quick turnaround."
Both lamb and mutton have been performing strongly in terms of exports, partially driven by the competitive prices.
"It is a two-edged sword," Mr Dalgleish said.
"In particular for destinations like the Middle East, they're very price sensitive... the rebound we've seen in Middle Eastern countries taking our sheepmeat is largely because we're the most competitive in the world presently.
"Even compared to New Zealand our pricing is low.
"That's definitely been a benefit in terms of regaining market share into key markets like the Middle East and increased growth into North America."
Mr Dalgleish said he believed the market was still undervalued, but price movement would depend on what happened with the El Nino going in 2024.
"What happens next will affect the level of turnoff, whether we go back to normal in terms of rainfall or if we re-form again into another potential dry extension, that might mean turnoff stays high into next year as well," he said.
"The next question is whether the processors are now at a stage where they can handle additional turnoff, because certainly there were times of this year where they struggled.
"On average processors are at 85 per cent to 90pc of their workforce, but I don't think there are many that are running double shift.... and I don't think all of them are running weekend shifts as well.
"If we go through a proper extended drought, I don't think we have the capacity to handle that yet.
"We've got a fair way to go before we get back up to $8 or $9 carcase weight on lambs and I don't think we're going to see that in a hurry.
"Even into 2024, the peaks into the winter will start to be a normal pattern where you see a price peak, I'd be pretty happy to see it into $7.50, $7.70.
"I don't think we're going to see an $8, I think we're a couple of seasons off before we might to see those kinds of pricing levels we saw the last few years in terms of historic peaks."
