Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Ham, lamb and beef: what Australians will dish up on their Christmas tables

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
November 28 2023
Woolworths said it expects to sell more than a million ham portions for Christmas.
Drops in retail red meat pricing have beef and lamb well positioned to compete with ham and pork for Christmas.

