Drops in retail red meat pricing have beef and lamb well positioned to compete with ham and pork for Christmas.
It comes as Meat & Livestock Australia prepares to embark on a festive marketing campaign to help drive beef and lamb sales and build on momentum of retail price adjustments.
The campaign, expected to launch later this week, was flagged at the MLA Updates forum in Bendigo.
Group Industry Insights and Strategy Manager at MLA Scott Cameron said even before the start of summer, red meat prices had fallen, with purchases soaring.
"Data from MLA via NielsenIQ Homescan, shows that in the 12 weeks to 5 November, retail price for lamb has fallen 13.6 per cent and beef has fallen 6.4pc," he said.
"This has led to a surge in volume purchased at this time, with lamb up 17.2pc and beef 7.7pc.
"We expect this to continue through December towards Christmas.
"The ever popular lamb leg roast, which will dot Christmas lunches all over Australia has fallen by 18.7pc, which corresponds to a massive 35.9pc purchase increase by customers."
Ham won't be easily surpassed however, with both major supermarkets spruiking $8 per kg half leg ham offerings.
A Woolworths spokeswoman said the retailer had a full protein offering for Christmas including everything from prawns, oysters and rock lobsters, to great value lamb, pork and poultry.
"We've recently announced a number of price reductions across our protein range to help customers spend less this Christmas," she said.
"This includes a 20 per cent price drop across all our standard lamb cuts through our Prices Dropped for Christmas program.
"Some highlights include lamb leg roast at $8 per kg, which is the lowest regular price on lamb since June 2013, and lamb forequarter chops dropped $12.50 per kg.
"We expect to sell 1.7 million kilograms of lamb leg roast this Christmas season.
"Pork is also a customer favourite and great value for the festive season."
The spokeswoman said roast pork loin had been dropped to $12 per kg and half leg hams were now $8 per kg.
"This is the lowest price on ham for the Christmas table in nine years," she said.
"In the lead up to Christmas, we expect to sell more than one million ham portions across our range.
"About half of those will be our award-winning half leg hams."
Coles has also unveiled pre-Christmas price drops, offering up half-leg hams for $8 per kg, lamb leg roast for $8 per kg, boneless small pork loin roast for $12 per kg, pork pelly roast for $14 per kg and beef brisket for $15 per kg.
Coles general manager of meat, deli and seafood Martin Smithson said the supermarket's festive season starting price of $8 per kilo was the lowest for this type of ham for four years, excluding when it has been on special.
"At Coles, we know the importance food has in bringing us all together to create an extraordinary experience, but we also know that it's been a difficult year for Aussies who are continuing to feel the effects of cost-of-living, which is why this Christmas we've stepped up our offering with great value on a classic Christmas Day staple," he said.
Australian Pork Limited CEO Margo Andrae said there had been a noticeable shift to Christmas hams being predominantly made with pork from Australian producers.
"The best way shoppers can be sure they're buying Australian; if the ham has a bone, it's one of our own," she said.
"Or by checking the country of origin labelling to check 80pc or more of the ingredients come from Australia.
"Aussie pork, whether it be the centrepiece Christmas ham or the reliable pork roast, offers value this Christmas which we know shoppers will be keenly seeking.
"Roast pork has always been a popular dish during the festive season, and we have seen some fantastic interpretations from food media this season that offer that value and versatility.
"After all, Christmas isn't Christmas without roast pork and crackling."
