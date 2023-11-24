Welcome to our picks from the past week of the hottest farms on the market from around the nation.
There's no doubt high interest rates, low commodity prices and the spectre of El Nino has slowed the record run of the rural property market - now might be the best time to buy.
Milk prices are on record pace and new arrivals to the dairy game are being forced to pay hefty sums to force their way in.
About a third of dairy colossus Victoria's milk is from Gippsland, a whopping 19 per cent of Australia's total production is centred there.
And one of Gippsland's most reliable dairying districts relies on Lake Glenmaggie and the Macalister Irrigation District where a farm has just gone on the market for around $9 million.
For that hefty sum, the buyer will benefit from 238 hectares (589 acres) of prime grazing country including river flats with the capacity to milk around 550 cows.
As part of the deal, the buyer can also snap up the current herd of about 450 cows and some plant and equipment on a walk-in walk-out basis.
Kirimi Farms at Heyfield is about 15 minutes travel time from Maffra.
Included in the sale is a 28 a-side swing over Herringbone dairy with a 500 cow capacity yard and new holding yards, race, crush and loading ramp.
For more information contact Aaron Ralph from Alex Scott and Staff on 0456 215087.
Garawah and Booligal is 813 hectares (2009 acres) of outstanding farming country on the North West Slope's Liverpool Plains.
Offered by former Wallaby David Carter and his wife Susan, the aggregation has about 777ha (1920 acres) of cultivation country.
Garawah and Booligal is located at Blackville, 112km from Tamworth.
The quality, mostly flat black soils are noted for producing prime, heavy yielding summer and winter crops.
The highly productive property has been farmed using a controlled traffic, no-till system since 2006.
The farming rotation has involved long fallow sorghum, second year sorghum, double crop winter crop then long fallow back to sorghum.
The property is well watered by two bores backed by a 15 megalitre underground water licence.
Garawah and Booligal will be auctioned in Willow Tree on December 15.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Elders Real Estate NSW.
Hard up against the Victorian border, the groundwater riches of the Naracoorte district are highly prized with big sums changing hands for land there in recent years.
The owner of this 648 hectare (1601 acre) farm at Koppamurra has been hard at work updating the farm's infrastructure since taking it on a few years back.
Banksia has a new shearing shed and undercover yards to optimise its breeding and fattening reputation with hay cut as a handy cash crop.
A fencing replacement program is under way.
A price of $5000 per acre is the asking price for the high production property 23km south-east of Naracoorte.
Those who want to keep shifting the property's reliance away from stock can also explore the cropping potential of the land.
Banksia's 200 megalitres of taking allocation will be offered as an option with the property, allowing for further development and intensification.
For more information contact the agents from TDC Livestock and Property - Tom Pearce on 0427 642138 and Mark De Garis on 0428 372124.
Western Queensland property Daunton is described as 12,181 hectares (30,099 acres) of conservatively managed country offering feed, water and location.
On the market for $8.5 million, Daunton has been held by the Shannon family since 1911 and is 63km from Longreach.
The listed price is equal to about $698/ha ($282/acre).
Daunton is predominantly undulating, open Mitchell grass downs country and displays an excellent cross section of summer and winter herbages.
The impressive flowing, capped Daunton bore is rated at 640,000 litres/day and provides water to about 85 per cent of property with tanks and troughs and tanks.
Contact Paul Grams, 0427 582 338, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
Choice cropping country in the wheatbelt at Kununoppin has been offered for sale at just over $1 million.
Tanners takes in 669ha (1654 acres) of open and fertile, red soils which have been cropped in a conservative pasture rotation in recent years.
The owners say 588ha are arable which includes 70ha of pasture spray-topped and another 91ha of pasture this year in readiness for the 2024 season.
The compound fertiliser at seeding has been approximately 65kg/ha of 'Agras' or 'Agstar' in the last few seasons with no follow up nitrogen.
There was an application of 'Intervix' over about 50ha in several paddocks in 2022.
Farm improvements include a 2023 constructed smaller general-purpose shed, 13,500 litre poly tank boom-fill, 23,000 litre poly livestock water tank and, as new 'Midland Stockyards' draft and sheep yards.
Tanners is 14km south from Kununoppin on the Kununoppin-Doodlakine Road, or about 260km north east of Perth.
For more information contact Rex Luers from Nutrien Harcourts Midvale on 0417 092567 for further information.
On the north-west coast at Elizabeth Town, the fertile red soils of Forest Hall Farm have been listed for sale through an expressions of interest campaign.
The farm takes in 110ha (272 acres) in the highly sought-after farming region of the Meander Valley, 35 minutes from Launceston.
Average annual rainfall here is a stellar 900-1000mm, with five with winter offtake from the Rubicon River available.
Agents say the farm's paddocks are "well-organised" with mature shelter belts.
One 19ha portion of the farm is planted to eucalyptus.
The farm is offered as a lifestyle opportunity and an investment opportunity.
For more information contact Martin O'Byrne from Nutrien Harcourts Tasmania on 0417 594960.
