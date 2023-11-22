They have endured a generally weather-wary and cold share market reception during 2023, but for agribusinesses the mood has warmed considerably in the past week, despite profit falls reported by the sector's biggest players.
Largely defying the industry's current dry weather jitters and the lower profits which followed last year's bumper season results, investor interest in Elders, GrainCorp, Nufarm and Australian Agricultural Company surged.
Agribusiness share prices have since settled back during the past few days, but have generally continued to hold most of their ground.
Market observers noted that although farm sector companies were given the cold shoulder treatment by investors earlier this year as seasonal conditions started to fade, many agribusinesses were diversified operations with weather-ready agendas which made them much more than a "one trick pony".
In fact, last week farm services business, Elders, had commentators almost breathless after its share price jumped 18.3 per cent in six hours.
After suffering a halving of its share value during the past 12 months, the company was suddenly the top Australian Securities Exchange performer the day it reported a $101 million full year net profit.
Share market investing website The Motley Fool described Elders' price as "off to the races".
While its after-tax result was down 38pc on 2021-22's figure and was accompanied by a company forecast conceding hot, dry El Nino conditions could potentially cause more dryland crop and livestock earnings declines for farmers, Elders' share price lifted from $6.18 to a high of $7.31 in 24 hours.
Back in October its shares were worth less than $5.50.
Farm chemical and seed technology group, Nufarm, was also among the day's top five ASX performers when it declared a modest 3pc statutory profit lift to $111m, but underlying net profit down 8pc to $122m.
Nufarm shares rose from $4.45 each to almost crack $5, also comfortably above the $4.30 price at the start of November.
Investors liked the company's growth potential in its seed business, offsetting the impact of any ongoing challenges in crop protection markets after a slump in chemical sales and prices in the second half of 2022-23.
Seed business revenue grew 32pc in 2022-23 and Nufarm expected to gain more traction with recently released Omega 3 and biofuel crop varieties expected to almost double the division's revenue to about $700m by 2025-26.
Australia's biggest listed agribusiness GrainCorp's share price has also gained altitude since October.
It rose from a recent 12-month low of $6.75 a share to hit $7.86 when it reported a $250m after-tax profit for 2022-23.
The result was well down on the prior year's $380m profit, but investors were again buoyed by the company's diverse growth and efficiency agenda, including its future oilseed processing plans and opportunities in the renewable fuels market.
AACo's significant half-year statutory loss of $105m did not deter investors pushing the big beef business' shares to a $1.42 peak - up from around $1.16 a month ago.
The profit fall was largely attributed to a $175m write-down in the book value of its 430,000 head cattle herd in the wake of this year's saleyard price slide.
Also enjoying a share price rise again has been big almond grower and processor, Select Harvests.
It had a value of $3.83/share early this month, but traded up to $4.47 in the past week.
Select, which releases its full year results later this week, has taken a caning from last season's wet weather conditions undermining yields and its share price which was near $9 two years ago.
Fertiliser and explosives business, Incitec Pivot, was a notable exception to the past week's rising share market trend.
Its slipped in value from $2.97 a share to $2.84, having earlier recovered from a September low of $2.74.
Uncertainty continues to linger around Incitec's plans to quit its Asia Pacific business, possibly selling to an Indonesian buyer, or alternatively, a demerger from its explosives sibling.
Incitec's Pivot's $582m full year net profit after tax, excluding individually material items, was about half that posted in 2021-22.
Chief executive officer of Sydney-based MPC Markets, Mark Gardner, noted agricultural stocks had probably deserved some of the bearish blanket assumptions placed on them by investors in the past.
However, last week showed farm sector businesses had come a long way and, perhaps, were unfairly tarnished with their sins of the past.
In a Livewire Markets commentary, he said the Elders, GrainCorp, AACo and Nufarm results significantly beat market expectations.
In the past 15 months traders had "savagely" sold down the sector, based on assumptions the weather and bumper agricultural market conditions could not possibly get any better.
"A decade ago this was a fair assumption," he said.
"The boom and bust cycle of ASX-listed agriculture companies was at the mercy of the weather and commodity prices, but while an element of this remains true, if you dig deeper you might be pleasantly surprised at what these companies have done to smooth that risk."
Many players were far from one-dimensional, boasting diversified operations and resilient strategies which made a mockery of simplistic old world views of agribusinesses.
The boom and bust mentality of local agricultural companies was likely to be replaced by "ebb and flow" trends as the wider sector adopted smarter ways to do business, rather than just being farmers.
