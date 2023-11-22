Top red wine varieties that are grown in Australia

Australia serves up a seriously awesome selection of red wine varieties, from Shiraz to Grenache wine, each bringing its own distinct vibe and character. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

When it comes to your favourite glass of vino, the countries that often come to mind are France and Italy, also known as the old world giants.



Indeed, these powerhouses have dominated the wine world for literal centuries, earning well-deserved respect and admiration for their rich traditions and oh-so-delicious grape varieties.

However, in recent years, a new generation of wine enthusiasts have begun to venture beyond the Old World, in search of bigger and bolder experiences.



And one of the top contenders in the world of modern tipples is none other than our very own home sweet home - Australia.

For wine enthusiasts eager to level up their palate game, Australia serves up a seriously awesome selection of red wine varieties, from Shiraz to Grenache wine, each bringing its own distinct vibe and character.



And if you're a patriotic Aussie who is looking to learn more about the hidden treasures in your own backyard, it just so happens to be your lucky day.

Today, we explore the top red wine varieties that are grown in the land down under, so read on to find out more.

Shiraz

When it comes to red wine varieties, Australia's bright and shining star is none other than Shiraz. Not only is Shiraz Australia's most popular wine for consumption, but it's also one of the easiest varieties to grow down under. It grows fantastically in a wide variety of soil types and climates, ranging from the Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, Hunter Valley, and more. Depending on regent and soil, Shiraz in Australia can vary greatly and showcase a wide spectrum of different flavours and characteristics - all equally delicious, of course.

For instance, in the Barossa Valley, you'll often find Shiraz wines that are bold and rich, with pronounced blackberry and dark chocolate notes, making them ideal for those who love a full-bodied wine with a hint of spice. In contrast, the McLaren Vale's Shiraz tends to be a tad bit more medium-bodied, offering vibrant red fruit flavours, a smidgen of mint, and a silky texture. This style of Shiraz is perfect for enthusiasts who enjoy wines with a bit more finesse and versatility.

Regardless, whether you're searching for a bold glass of wine to pair with a hearty meat stew, or something a little more elegant and refined for a romantic night of movies and snacks, Australia's Shiraz has something special to offer for every wine lover.

Pinot Noir

Another top player in the world of Aussie red wines is the much beloved Pinot Noir. Thanks to its finicky nature, this variety is often referred to as the 'heartbreak grape'. Think of it as the goldilocks of wine - it's crazy sensitive to its surroundings, requiring just the right climate, soil, and winemaker's touch to reach its full potential.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. Fortunately for us, the stars are perfectly aligned because Australia's cool climates serve as the ideal stage for Pinot Noir to really shine. Regions like the Yarra Valley in and Tasmania provide the much-needed coolness that Pinot Noir vines crave, producing some of the best expressions of this delicate grape that you'll ever have the pleasure of sipping.

When it comes to flavour, expect Aussie Pinot Noirs to wow you with notes of strawberries, raspberries, cherries and a delicate perfume of floral undertones. Aside from its straight up deliciousness, this variety also adapts effortlessly to a wide range of dishes. From classic pairings with salmon or duck to more adventurous choices like sashimi or even spicy ethnic dishes, Pinot Noir stands ready to elevate your dining experience.

Grenache

Grenache is third on our list of Aussie red wine varietals, but don't let its ranking fool you. Although not as well known as Syrah or Pinot Noir, this bright and spicy red wine is a hidden gem just waiting to be explored by curious taste buds.

Although this grape is typically associated with the McLaren Vale, Clare Valley, and Langhorne Creek regions of South Australia, lately, it's been spreading its fruity vines to nearby spots like the Hunter Valley.

In terms of body and flavour, Grenache is much loved for its purity of fruit and lightness on the palate. It proudly features notes akin to exotic fruits such as wild strawberries, pomegranate, violets and red fruits. When aged and treated with oak, this stunning wine develops a natural warmth and spice that pairs with a variety of dishes and ingredients, including duck, pork belly, lemongrass and other asian-style eats.

So, if you're seeking a wine that combines bold and fresh brightness with versatility, Grenache is your ticket to a delightful culinary adventure.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon is a timeless classic in the wonderful world of wine, and Australia's take on this gem is no exception. In fact, the deep, dark fruit flavours found in Aussie Cab Sauv are often regarded as some of the best in the world. Sorry, France!

Regions like Coonawarra and Margaret River are often considered home of the country's best pours, but other regions in South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia have also seen some major success with the variety.

Best known for its smooth profile and complex mix of black fruits such as cherry, plum, and blackcurrant, Cabernet Sauvignon also can also feature herbaceous hints of mint, eucalyptus, and cedar, depending on the varietal. Not to forget, this red wine also ages beautifully (even up to decades), and often softens over time without losing its key characteristics.

When it comes to pairing, nothing in this world comes as close to complementing lamb as its best friend Cabernet Sauvignon. However, if you're not the biggest fan of lamb, you'll be happy to know that it also matches perfectly with a wide variety of other dishes, including barbecue, meat stews, hard cheeses and even a hearty mushroom risotto for our veggo readers.

So, whether you're sipping it young or enjoying a bottle that's been gracefully ageing in your cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon is a timeless choice that will never disappoint.

Merlot

For those who are looking for a smooth red wine that is easy on the palate, look no further than the smooth operator of the wine world - Merlot. While Merlot might have initially been overshadowed by more famous varieties (ahem Shiraz), it has been quietly emerging as a star in its own right in the Australian wine scene.

Aussie Merlot is grown in the regions of Margaret River and Coonawarra, and is renowned for its plump and juicy red berry flavours, subtle herbaceous notes, and soft tannins that make it all too easy to get through an entire bottle before you even know it. It's the kind of wine that transforms casual evenings into memorable, laid-back affairs with friends and family.

By far, one of Merlot's stand out qualities is its ability to pair with a wide array of ingredients and dishes, making it the perfect starting point for anyone who is new to the pairing game. From classic pairings like a roast chook or grilled salmon, to more adventurous choices like pasta with tomato-based sauces or even a veggie lasagna, Merlot effortlessly enhances the dining experience.

So, whether you're sipping on a glass to unwind after a stressful day, or looking to wow your dinner party guests with your expert sommelier skills, Merlot is a variety that continues to win hearts and glasses around the world.

Sangiovese

Now, we could have stopped at 5 famous Aussie varieties, but failing to mention the next two varieties on our list would be doing you a huge disservice. So, let's start with Sangiovese, the Italian superstar that has found a second home in Australian vineyards.

But first, a little bit of history. Back in the day, Sangiovese was one of the alternative grape varieties down under, taking its sweet time to become the rock star it is today. But with cooler clones in the mix and winemakers and growers levelling up their Sangiovese game, we're now witnessing some seriously exciting stuff going down in regions like Barossa and McLaren Vale. And it's not stopping there - Victoria's King Valley, Beechworth, and Heathcote are joining in the fun too.

With bright red fruit flavours, firm tannins, lively acidity, and a subtle hint of earthiness, Aussie Sangiovese truly lives up to its name by capturing the essence of Italian elegance. What's more, this versatile wine often surprises with its range of secondary notes, like a whisper of tomato leaf and the nostalgic aroma of dried herbs.

If that reminds you of big bowls of pasta, cheesy pizzas, or Sunday family feasts, you're right on the money. Unsurprisingly, this Aussie-Italian variety is the ultimate foodie's best friend. Unsurprisingly, Sangiovese's zesty acidity is a perfect match for dishes kissed by tomatoes, while its savoury character is a superstar alongside barbecue and grilled meats.

So, let the aroma of this delightful wine transport you to the heart of Italy in the comfort of your own living or dining room, where every meal is a celebration and every sip is a toast to la dolce vita.

Tempranillo

Last but not least, let's shine a spotlight on tantalising Tempranillo. This Spanish sensation has found a welcoming home in Aussie vineyards, where it dazzles wine enthusiasts with its own unique down-under charm.

Hailed as Spain's regal grape, Tempranillo is globally renowned as the star behind Rioja wines. In Australia, the love for Tempranillo is on the rise, with vineyards sprouting up in regions like the Adelaide Hills, McLaren Vale, Heathcote, and Margaret River.

When it comes to flavour and pairings, its rich red fruit flavours that are reminiscent of juicy cherries and plums team up wonderfully with a medley of dishes. It's like that versatile friend who can fit into any group, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy experimenting with diverse cuisines and flavours. From classic Aussie barbecues on a glorious Spring afternoon, to tapas-inspired feasts, this grape variety knows how to add a touch of sophistication to any meal.

So, if you're looking to channel a bit of sunny Spain right here in Australia, Tempranillo is your passport to the Iberian Peninsula. It's the kind of wine that encourages you to embrace the art of "siesta" and savour life's moments at your own pace.

