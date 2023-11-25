Livestock prices have been on a rollercoaster ride recently, so maximising performance and profits has never been more important.
New Zealand agritech company Te Pari is a family run business focused on maximising livestock performance and safe efficient animal handling, with three brothers - Patrick, Jeremy and Nick Blampied - the directors of the company.
The Blampied family have run the business since 1997, after previously working in the agricultural industry in fields including machinery sales and servicing.
While Te Pari's main markets are Australia and New Zealand, it also sells into the UK, US and Europe.
Since that time, the company has grown significantly through acquisition of new products and extensive in house research and development.
There are four strands to the company's main product range.
The first is cattle handling equipment, including yards and crushes, with a focus on the safety of the animals and operators and processing animals quickly and safely.
The second is Racewell sheep handling equipment, specifically designed for dealing ease of use handling, weighing and sorting high volumes of sheep.
Another aspect is animal management including EID readers, scales and dosing guns.
Finally, the Macrostock scale and livestock management is a software and hardware ecosystem that enables data-driven decisions on feed management, animal treatments, breeding and sales.
Chief executive Patrick Blampied said there was a stand-out feature of the company's offering.
"A unique feature of our company is that we're really the only manufacturer that puts together all these parts and make them ourselves in the one package," he said.
"It is all manufactured in New Zealand and we're very focused on the quality of the product.
"For example we could buy steel that is made cheaper in certain countries but the quality isn't there. That's why we source a premium product from countries such as Australia, because it's better quality that lasts longer."
On the data recording side, Mr Blampied said there were two components to their app-based system.
Macrostock Scale is an intuitive weight scale indicator and data collection software that displays essential information such as weight gains or losses, trait history and any alerts assigned to the animal, at a glance.
Macrostock Studio helps is a web portal that is synced with Macrostock scale, providing a seamless and easy way to get data back to the office to analyse data and visualise trends.
"It allows you to do everything from recording treatments, to grouping animals to put into mobs, to making complex sorting decisions," he said.
"One of the common problems with traditional scale systems is data transfer, which is solved though live cloud connections designed into Macrostock."
Mr Blampied said the Macrostock system easily made brings the numbers come to life for producers, as the main focus with the system was ease of use.
He said another unique aspect to the Te Pari offering was the Revolution dosing guns, which can be connected to Te Pari or other scale systems to treat animals based on their exact weight.
"It calibrates to the weight of the animal, to make sure you're giving the right amount of product, which can help with drench resistance," he said.
