The Wagner family's water-rich Jemalong in the heart of the South-East near Lucindale is under contract.
It is believed to have sold for more than $15 million, after more than a century of family ownership.
Jemalong takes in 1212 hectares (2994 acres) in the heart of the South East at Conmurra, about 30km to the south-west of Lucindale.
An irrigation licence of 476 megalitres was attached to the sale of the large South-East property Jemalong.
Elders Real Estate had offered Jemalong for sale as a whole or in sections when it hit the market in August.
The property comprises black highly fertile flats to warm high ground country with significant tree belts to provide shelter in the winter.
With an average rainfall of 650mm, the undulating property is currently half-and-half cropping and grazing.
It has a variety of soil types from heavy black clays to black peat like flats to red loam and grey loam over limestone.
The feature of Jemalong is its water security with two water licences included with the property.
There are three bridges throughout the property over the main "Wilmot Drain" with two allowing access to both sides for moving stock or machinery.
Agents say Jemalong is well drained.
Fencing mainly consists of seven strand plain wire, creo posts with poly and hardwood droppers.
It has a Mount Gambier stone four-stand shearing shed which agents say is in good working order.
Most of the timber sheep yards are undercover with a holding capacity of 600 sheep.
It has a machinery, silos and other shedding.
Other improvements include a well presented four-bedroom homestead.
The homestead has two bathrooms plus large spacious office, formal dining room, wood combustion heater plus open fire, double car garage UMR, under cover pergola area and swimming pool.
The home sits on an elevated rise taking in the northern aspect with a well established garden, lawns and fruit trees.
"Rarely does an enterprise of this size present to the market in such a tightly held location as Conmurra," agents said.
Grant Schubert from Elders Real Estate was the selling agent.
