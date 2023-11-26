A century-old country church in Gippsland's La Trobe Valley has sold for almost double the expected auction price.
The weatherboard Narracan Uniting Church sold for an incredible $152,000 last weekend when the pre-auction asking price was in a $80,000-$88,000 range.
Agents from Gippsland Country Real Estate said they were run off their feet over the interest in the church.
They had more than 40 email inquiries, "countless" phone calls and a total of 11 hours in open days and private held inspections.
The former Methodist Church had no power and was sold "as is", walk-in walk-out.
But the last service was only held about a year ago and the building appears in very good condition.
The church is located on a 582 square metre block on the rolling hills at Narracan, about 10km from Thorpdale and 13km from Trafalgar.
A young couple bought the church at auction on Saturday.
Across the road from the Narracan Creek, the church was built by the Coleman Bros from Yinnar for a Methodist congregation at the turn of the century.
The first service was held in July 1900.
The church celebrated its golden jubilee in 1950 and a Sunday School hall was built at the rear of the church in 1952.
This church features Baltic pine and the sanctuary within the church was added in 1956.
It became a Uniting Church in 1977 and its final service was in September last year.
It still has the original rope-operated and curved paneled windows.
David Tree from Gippsland Country Real Estate was the selling agent.
