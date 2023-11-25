Farm Online
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Weather bureau calendar celebrates 40th anniversary

November 26 2023 - 6:30am
A giant cumulonimbus cloud at Knuckey Lagoons, NT, took the spot for October. Picture by Damon Wagland.
The Bureau of Meteorology is celebrating 40 years of its Australian Weather Calendar, with photos from right across the country showcasing Australia's natural beauty for the anniversary.

