The Bureau of Meteorology is celebrating 40 years of its Australian Weather Calendar, with photos from right across the country showcasing Australia's natural beauty for the anniversary.
13 images were selected to accompany the months and cover, including a giant cumulonimbus cloud at Knuckey Lagoons in the Northern Territory.
The photo shows the cloud forming in the lower layer of the atmosphere, with a sweeping updraught of warm air rising from the ground, billowing cloud, and a building thunderstorm 'anvil' across the top.
Photographer Damon Wagland snapped the storm just south of Darwin in March, at the end of the wet season.
"I normally go around in the dry season looking for spots, for composition," Mr Wagland said.
"Then I match that up with where I see the weather is happening. So I've got a pretty good idea of where to go."
There were more than 500 entries in the competition, from both professional and amateur photographers, but only a baker's dozen could make it to the calendar.
The bureau's own Albert Petersen claimed March with a shot of the Aurora australis at Antarctica's Mawson Station, while a similarly colourful sunset at Cradle Mountain graces July, thanks to field ecologist Nick Fitzgerald.
The furies of nature were also on display, with helicopter pilot Donal Sullivan snapping a willy-willy in between flights at WA's Flora Valley for May, and Ivan Sajko capturing a lightning strike off the coast of Port Macquarie, NSW, for April.
Each photo is also accompanied by a meteorological description to help build the audience's knowledge as they plan the weeks and months ahead.
Senior meteorologist Andrea Peace said past editions of the calendar have been sent to more than 65 countries.
"The calendar is a fantastic opportunity to further explain the science behind weather events and other phenomena, all the while admiring spectacular and uniquely Australian imagery," Ms Peace said.
"Every page provides an insight and explains the diversity of both the striking visuals and the severe weather conditions in Australia."
