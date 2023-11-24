Farm Online
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/News

Highly productive 201 hectare dryland farming enterprise on offer

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 24 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Linden and Kinilibah is a highly productive 201 hectare dryland farming enterprise in reliable farming district. Picture supplied
Linden and Kinilibah is a highly productive 201 hectare dryland farming enterprise in reliable farming district. Picture supplied

Eastern Riverina aggregation Linden and Kinilibah is a highly productive 201 hectare (498 acre) dryland farming enterprise in NSW's reliable Marrar district of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.