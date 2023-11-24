Highly productive 201 hectare dryland farming enterprise on offer

Eastern Riverina aggregation Linden and Kinilibah is a highly productive 201 hectare (498 acre) dryland farming enterprise in NSW's reliable Marrar district of NSW.
Located 20km from Coolamon and 30km from Wagga Wagga, the extensively developed property has been extensively developed, including a large, modern homestead.
Linden comprises of 100ha (248 acres) and Kinilibah of 101ha (250 acres).
The properties feature fertile, red loam soils and are regarded as being about 85 per cent arable.
The country is ideally suited to cash and grazing crops, hay and livestock production.
Linden and Kinilibah presents with a sophisticated stock and domestic water system, with two bores that supply tanks and troughs, as well as a network of dams. There is also a town water connection.
Working improvements include a large steel hay shed, machinery shed/workshop, a two stand shearing shed, three Kotzur silos, and sheep and cattle yards.
The attractive, four/five bedroom, two bathroom Linden homestead is set in an elevated position in established gardens designed by landscape architect Hugh Burnett.
The homestead also has also multiple living areas, an in-ground swimming pool, outdoor entertaining area, and a detached two car garage.
Marketing agent Liam Griffiths, Inglis Rural Property, said Linden and Kinilibah were an opportunity to secure an immaculately managed mixed farming enterprise in a renowned agricultural region.
"The farm has been maintained to a high standard and boasts versatility with 85pc arability.
"The enterprise is also in striking distance for professionals seeking proximity to Wagga Wagga city."
Linden and Kinilibah is being sold through an expressions of interest process as a whole or in two parcels, which closes on December 7.
Contact Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, or Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Inglis Rural Property.
