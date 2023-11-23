Farm Online
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Murray Watt denies access to live export phase-out report

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated November 23 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
Live export report to be kept a secret

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has rejected the request for the release of the Independent Panel's report on the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

