For every negative currently facing livestock producers, there is an equally powerful positive.
This was the clear message to emerge from Meat & Livestock Australia, the most influential body in the Australian beef and sheepmeat game, at its flagship event, Updates, held in Bendigo, Victoria.
MLA's market analysts spoke about how for both the cattle and sheepmeat markets, there was now more upside ahead than downside.
Managing director Jason Strong spoke about a major shift in thinking around the challenge of climate change - how the historical notion of having to trade off profitability for environmentally sustainability had been turned on its head.
So much investment had gone into ensuring pathways for both at the same time, he said.
The event, held in conjunction with MLA's annual general meeting, attracted 500 registrations and producers from across the country attended.
The theme was 'sustainability from paddock to plate' and the day featured presentations, interactive displays and demonstrations aimed at bringing levy payers, and all those along the red meat supply chain, up to date on the big research and development corporation's activities.
Mr Strong kicked off an impressive line-up of speakers, with the message that a valuable lesson had been learned this year about the affect sentiment could have on markets.
"So much of the behavior in the market this year got out of step with the physical conditions," he said.
"The discussion around El Nino has been destructive to sentiment.
"Some of it has come from three such fantastic years that it was hard to believe anything apart from a terrible result next was possible."
Mr Strong said having knowledge about what was potentially coming season-wise was an incredibly valuable tool to direct how producers might manage biomass and the resources in front of them.
But it almost became weaponised, he said.
"Exactly the same data can be read in different ways. Give or take, around 50 per cent of the country is forecast to receive higher-than-average rainfall to February but what we are hearing is it's going to be hotter and dryer," Mr Strong said.
"There is a lesson in how much impact El Nino talk has had on the market this year."
Sentiment was changing, however.
"In the past 30 days a chunk of (livestock market) indicators have risen 25 to 30 per cent," Mr Strong said.
"Our slaughter rate has risen very quickly and we are largely dealing with that big volume of livestock coming through the system.
"The weather pattern hasn't gone as negatively as we thought it would.
"And we still have significant demand in our markets."
And against all that, this is an industry that is incredibly resilient, Mr Strong said.
"There has been no issue we've been faced with previously we haven't been able to not only solve but often come out the other side of in a much better shape," he said.
"Know we have the ability to get through challenges."
