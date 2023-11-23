Genetics Australia Co-operative (GA) is celebrating another record-breaking year after huge increases in revenue and profit.
The profit boost comes after GA completed a game-changing joint venture deal earlier this year.
After-tax profit for 2022-23 surged to a record $2.9 million, up from $785,990 the previous year.
It was based on revenue of $20.2 million, up from $16.8 million the previous year.
The group net assets grew from $16.6 million to $22.1 million.
More exciting developments were in store, chief executive officer Anthony Shelly and chairman Trevor Henry reported to the annual general meeting on Monday, November 20.
This followed the decision to enter the joint venture with global herd improvement leader URUS Group.
The JV proposal was announced during the 2022-23 financial year and overwhelming supported by co-operative members.
It was formally launched on July 1, 2023.
Mr Shelly and Mr Henry said the JV would be a defining point in the history of the co-operative and ensured that GA remained Australia's number one herd improvement business.
They said GA's profit came on the back of continued strong performances from the beef and dairy sectors.
It was impacted by the completion of the sale of the Parwan Park South property near Bacchus Marsh, Vic, and the continued synergies achieved after purchasing TLG the previous financial year.
"The strength of our products and our reputation in the market are also important contributors to the result, and the farmgate environment has been as strong over the past three years as it has been for many decades," Mr Shelly said.
Mr Henry said formalising the JV was the result of long-term strategies and planning stemming back at least eight years.
"It has been a true strategic journey for nearly a decade and we couldn't be happier with the results," he said.
"Back then we recognised that the industry was consolidating and that to remain relevant, we needed to find an international partner."
Mr Henry said a key element of any partnership was making sure GA retained domestic breeding and production programs.
"We believed then and still do today that the Australian cow has a lot to offer grazing farmers around the world," he said.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.