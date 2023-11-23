Farm Online
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Home/Dairy

Genetics Australia posts $2.9 million profit on back of big revenue lift

November 23 2023 - 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DataGene chief executive officer Dr Matt Shaffer with Genetics Australia chief executive officer Anthony Shelly. Picture supplied
DataGene chief executive officer Dr Matt Shaffer with Genetics Australia chief executive officer Anthony Shelly. Picture supplied

Genetics Australia Co-operative (GA) is celebrating another record-breaking year after huge increases in revenue and profit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.