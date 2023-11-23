Global dairy prices steady but cheddar suffers big fall

Global dairy prices have consolidated after suffering a slight dip earlier in November.
The Global Dairy Trade price index was unchanged at the auction held on Tuesday, November 21.
But the overall result masked mixed results for different commodities.
The cheddar index was down 9.7 per cent, skim milk power was down 3.8pc and butter was down 1.1pc.
The winners were lactose, which was up 6.4pc, whole milk powder, up 1.9pc, and anhydrous milk fat, up 0.9pc.
Westpac New Zealand senior agri economist Nathan Penny said the whole milk powder result was weaker than market expectations.
"All up prices have softened a touch over November, after strong results over September and October," he said.
Mr Penny said dairy markets previously had been factoring in drought risk on the back of the El Nino weather pattern.
"In our view, this has been overdone and may explain the pullback in prices over November," he said.
"New Zealand water tables are generally very high and most farmers have ample feed on hand.
"This will help mitigate or dampen any drought impact."
The bank expected NZ production to be up in October.
On a bright side, there was a hint Chinese demand was lifting.
"Recent economic data have been more positive so this may translate into higher demand over time," Mr Penny said.
But Westpac remained cautious.
At this stage, it has reaffirmed its forecast NZ farmgate milk price.
