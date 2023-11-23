An image capturing a determined toddler trying to help feed the rams has been awarded first prize in the 2023 National Agriculture Day photo and video competition.
Belinda Dimarzio-Bryan's photo of her little helper caught the judges' attention for encapsulating this year's theme #GrowYouGoodThing.
National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke said the judges had a tough job with the competition attracting almost 500 entries.
"What's exciting about this competition is there are no rules on ages or abilities and that opens the floor to some candid and unplanned imagery," Mr Jochinke said.
"There are endless moments in farming that you simply cannot plan, like a brewing storm, an animal's expression or the way the light hits a paddock.
"These moments are some of the reasons why farmers do what they do, we really do have the best offices in the world."
The NFF partnered with Syngenta for the competition, with the agricultural company providing $5000 to be shared between six winners.
Syngenta Australia and New Zealand managing director, Paul Luxton, said the diversity in this year's entries was outstanding, providing a snapshot into the different faces, landscapes and produce behind Australian agriculture.
"Without doubt, Australian farming is a special industry and imagery is one of the best ways we can share it with all Australians, so they can come on a journey with us and better understand where their food and fibre comes from," Mr Luxton said.
National Agriculture Day - or #AgDayAU - is held on the third Friday in November each year.
2023 #AgDayAU Photo and Video Competition Winners
First place: Little Helper
Photographer: Belinda Dimarzio-Bryan
Second place: Grow You Good Thing (video)
Photographer: Merri-May Gill
Runner Up: Working the Table
Photographer: Kylie Fuller
Runner Up: Storm Above, Harvest Below
Photographer: Helen Carpenter
Runner Up: Living the Dream (video)
Photographer: Holly Draffin
Runner Up: Kate Eggleton
Photographer: Generations of Growers
