Still strong demand for farm properties selling in our nation's richest farming postcode

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 25 2023 - 6:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate

Agents say buyers still want land near the coast of South Gippsland despite its reputation as the most expensive farming postcode in the nation.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

