Agents say buyers still want land near the coast of South Gippsland despite its reputation as the most expensive farming postcode in the nation.
Farm prices regularly top $30,000 per acre in the Wonthaggi region, which has forced existing farmers to pay big to expand their holdings.
Dairying was once strong in this rich farming pocket but today the focus is mostly on beef.
The strong floor in the market has come from city folk will to spend massive sums to secure their rural escape and grab some stellar views of the Bass Coast.
Local farmers have been digging deep to expand their operations - this is highly productive farming country with annual rainfall of around 900mm.
The latest offering at Woolamai is for a much bigger grazing block across 77 hectares (190 acres) with a listed price of just over $22,000/acre.
Agents from LAWD say there is still strong demand from buyers who want bigger pieces of farm land but at a more affordable price than those paid adjacent to the coast.
Postcode 3995 provides the highest median land price of anywhere in the nation with $25,265 per hectare, or more than $10,000 per acre.
This farm still has the same ocean views and proximity to local towns of Kilcunda and San Remo, but it is a few more kilometres inland.
The asking price from the block in Densley Road is $4.2 million which agents say is a "once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Bass Coast's most picturesque country estates".
So it still has the expansive ocean views across Victoria's Bass Coast, close to Phillip Island and just over 100km from Melbourne.
The farm is divided into into 15 paddocks with a 8.8ha native plantation planted in conjunction with the local Landcare group.
It has farm shedding, cattle yards and a recently installed cattle crush.
It boasts excellent fertile soil types which the agents say are "well suited" to cattle breeding, fattening and "other agricultural pursuits".
It does have a "comfortable" three-bedroom brick home and several other possible home sites which would need local council approval to build on.
Expressions of interest close on December 18.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - Nathan Cleeland on 0497 114568 and Patrick Kerr on 0451 142791.
