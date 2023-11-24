Mainstream banks and community-owned lending institutions have teamed up to launch a new Scam-Safe Accord to create higher protection standards for customers.
The accord will include banks deliberately introducing delays and questioning customer transfers to somebody not paid before, plus limiting payments via risky channels or use of crypto currency.
The initiative involves building societies, credit unions, customer-owned banks, mutual banks, and Australia's major commercial banks developing a comprehensive set of anti-scam measures across the entire industry.
"This is a new offensive in the war on scams," said Australian Banking Association chief executive officer, Anna Bligh, who represents 20 banks.
"It outlines the actions every bank will take to protect Australian consumers and small businesses and to harden the system against scams."
The changes would include banks deliberately introducing delays and questioning customer transfers to somebody not paid before, and limiting payments via risky customer channels, or use of crypto currency.
At the heart of the Scam-Safe Accord would be a $100 million industry investment in a new confirmation of payee system to be rolled out across Australia-wide.
Confirmation of payee would ensure people can confirm they are transferring money to the person they intend to.
Designing the new system would start straight away and it is expected to be rolled out during 2024 and 2025.
About 15.4 billion transactions worth $2.5 trillion occur annually across the banking sector.
The accord includes a major expansion of intelligence sharing across the sector.
Banks have also committed to introduce new and higher protections into their systems, meaning customers should expect more warnings and delays when paying someone new or increasing payment limits.
To prevent misuse of accounts through identity fraud, all banks will uplift technology and controls, including major banks introducing unique identification measures known as biometric checks when opening new accounts.
All banks will also ramp up their links to the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange by mid-2024, joining the Fraud Reporting Exchange.
Critical information about scam transactions will be shared across the banking sector at speed, improving the chances of preventing scams and recovering stolen funds.
It doesn't matter if someone banks with a regional mutual bank or the largest bank in the country, customers can be confident their bank is working hard to protect their money- Mike Lawrence, Customer Owned Banking Association.
"The initiatives are a significant step forward and demonstrate the banking industry's commitment to fight scams," said Community Owned Banking Association CEO, Mike Lawrence.
"It doesn't matter if someone banks with a regional mutual bank or the largest bank in the country, customers can be confident their bank is working hard to protect their money."
"Preventing scammers from taking the hard-earned money of everyday Australians is a shared responsibility.
"As scammers work hard to devise new ways to steal money, it's critical that governments, industry and consumers remain vigilant to make Australia a hard target for scammers."
Among the key objectives of the anti-scammer offensive will be all banks rolling out name checking technology so customers know who they are dealing with, mitigating the chance of payments to a scammer when payment names don't match.
Customers transferring money to somebody they have not paid before or raising payment limits will need to answer more questions and encounter delays and warnings to avoid them falling victim to scammers.
Banks will also limit payments to high risk customer channels, particularly gateways to move money out of Australia, and use of crypto currency platforms.
Improved technology controls will help prevent identity fraud, including using at least one biometric check for individuals opening new accounts online.
Although recent data from banks showed $600 million in stolen funds was returned to customers in the past year, it was critical governments, banks, telcos, social media and crypto platforms work together to stay one step ahead of sophisticated criminal gangs," ABA's Ms Bligh said.
She said banks were only one part of the solution.
The ABA and COBA looked forward to seeing details from other sectors about their plans to proactively address scams.
The initiative to define a banking sector industry standard follows Australian Competition and Consumer Commission authorisation for ABA banks to work collectively to develop initiatives to help reduce scams.
