The very versatile 470 hectare (1161 acres) Nerreman and Otisa aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest campaign, which closes on December 14.
Offered through Agri Rural NSW as a whole or as individual properties, Nerreman covers 122ha (302 acres) while Otisa is 348ha (859 acres).
The Central West NSW aggregation is located 40 minutes west of Forbes, 40 minutes east of Condobolin, and 50 minutes from Parkes,
Nerreman has 96.5ha of alluvial red loam soils and 26ha riverfront grazing.
The property features a 3.7km frontage to the Lachlan River plus a high-flow irrigation bore capable of producing 8-9 megalitres a day, with no extraction limit.
There is also a fertilser injection system, two centre pivot irrigators covering about 80ha (200 acres) and nine PVC main lines.
Nerreman also has a 2000 tree sub-surface irrigated citrus orchard ready for commercial harvest.
Other improvements include a 30x15m machinery/hay shed, a 19x10m machinery shed with a workshop, a three stand shearing shed and yards, and 200 head capacity steel cattle yards.
Nerreman also boasts a signature circa-1928 homestead large open living spaces, which has been renovated to a high standard.
The homestead features spacious bedrooms and home office, charming wrap-around verandahs that flow out to the gardens.
Otisa is 348ha (859 acres) of all arable country with 190ha laid out for row cropping and 60ha prepped for cotton or grain sorghum.
The farm has a general 450ML delivery entitlement supplied by Jemalong Irrigation and a pump easement to the Lachlan River.
The laser levelled property also has a 80ML holding dam and a new reticulation pump for the irrigation channels.
Crops have included sweet corn, sorghum, cotton, popcorn, millet, cereal grain and hay.
There is also annual income from a Telstra tower.
Price expectations are about $4 million for Nerreman and about $5m for Otisa.
Contact Josh Keefe, 0436 926 866, or Michael Kennedy, 0497 288 726, Agri Rural NSW.
