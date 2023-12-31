Hollywood movie puts radiation of our food back in the spotlight

One of last year's biggest hit films was historical epic examining the perceived dangers of radiation.
Exploding an atomic bomb could unleash forces to imperil human existence, Oppenheimer discussed.
Back in the 1960's and 1970's there were similar fears about food irradiation.
Scientists were also telling the public it was perfectly okay to expose the foods they ate to large-scale industrial irradiation.
Like the coming of the microwave or even genetically modified foods, some people thought they would glow in the dark and get cancer.
Many people still believe irradiation poses a health risk to humans, just Google it.
Food producers quickly seized on the new process as a quick and cheap way of killing bacteria including the parasites, moulds and yeasts which spoil food.
Importantly for the food companies irradiation extended the shelf-life of their products and made them suitable for exporting.
Food is moved into a radiation field on a conveyor belt where gamma rays, X-rays or electrons are briefly exposed to the product.
First it was used to sterilise medical equipment and then cosmetic and pharmaceutical ingredients.
One of the first food products to obtain irradiation approval was flour in the USA in 1963.
In Australia, many fruit and vegetables are irradiated.
As well as lots of herbs and spices.
Other countries, including the US, irradiate processed meat and poultry but no application has been made for that here.
What most people do not know is that Australia is considering ramping up the energy level allowed for irradiation.
An application has been made to the national food regulator, Food Standards Australia New Zealand, to increase the maximum permitted energy level of the X-rays used to irradiate food here.
That application wants to boost the X-rays from 5 to 7.5 mega-electronvolts.
The application has been made by Steritech Pty Ltd which operates a food irradiation facility at Narangba, a northern suburb of Brisbane.
Steritech now routinely processes more than 1000 different products from its plants in Queensland, Sydney and Melbourne.
The company said inter-state use of irradiation has grown from less than 100 tonnes to more than 1000 tonnes per year in less than two years.
In 2021-22, Steritech irradiated 7777 tonnes of fresh produce for export.
Steritech says there is a global trend of replacing the radioactive isotope cobalt-60 (60co) with electrically-driven accelerator sources producing high-energy, high-power electron or X-ray radiation.
"There are increasing issues with the supply and cost of 60Co, including security issues with the transport and use of radioactive sources."
The company said its new irradiation facility at Merrifield in Melbourne is an accelerator producing X-rays for irradiation of food.
The proposed variation seeks to increase the maximum energy for machines generating X-rays provided the target is made of tantalum or gold.
"No change is sought to the currently approved foods that may be irradiated," the company said.
Ramping up to 7.5 mega-electronvolts would mean "increasing the radiation processing rate from approximately 12 pallets per hour to 17/18 pallets per hour", the company said.
"A secondary purpose is to increase the sustainability of food irradiation through making the choice of an X-ray source a more economic option for processors and to reduce the previous dependence on a radioactive source of radiation."
Steritech said today's standards for X-rays were issued in 1983 before X-ray sources became a practical option for commercial processing.
It said the USA, Canada, Indonesia, India and the Republic of Korea have already raised the maximum permitted energy for X-ray production to 7.5 in their food regulations.
The proviso the X-ray "converter" is made of tantalum or gold is in place because some other metal targets could theoretically induce higher amounts of radioactivity in the food than desirable.
"Consumers should benefit from the decreased costs to the food trade and may see a greater variety of fresh produce on retail shelves," the company said.
"Generally, consumer perceptions of food irradiation are unlikely to change but a few well-informed consumers may appreciate the use of a radiation source that can be switched off when not in use rather than a radioactive source emitting continuous radiation."
It is expected the public will be asked to comment on the proposal from mid February to the end of March next year.
