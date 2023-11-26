Farm Online
Monday, November 27, 2023
Project aims to drive sensing technologies forward

November 26 2023 - 4:30pm
At the launch of the green IoT project were Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation's Akfumi Nagatani, Food Agility's Dr Mick Schaefer, University of Technology Sydney's Dr Negin Shariati and Food Agility's Richard Norton.
Leading Japanese information and communication company NTT has partnered with the Food Agility CRC and the University of Technology Sydney to develop next generation of green agricultural sensing and communication technologies.

