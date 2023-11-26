Leading Japanese information and communication company NTT has partnered with the Food Agility CRC and the University of Technology Sydney to develop next generation of green agricultural sensing and communication technologies.
The NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) has identified Australia's challenging environmental and operational conditions as the ideal testbed to develop the next generation of green agricultural sensing and communication technologies.
It has entered a three-year partnership with the Food Agility CRC and the University of Technology Sydney on the project 'Sustainable Sensing for Precision Agriculture and Urban Greening'.
Sensing and remote data collection technologies will be developed by UTS and NTT researchers and engineers at the newly established RF & Communication Technologies (RFCT) Laboratory at the university's Broadway campus in Sydney. The technology developed as part of the project will be tested at Sydney Science Park.
The project will focus on developing sustainable sensing, enhanced connectivity, and data analytics for precision urban and rural agriculture, as well as urban greening.
The team is seeking to improve sustainability of sensors by addressing durability, cost, battery life, and connectivity factors, which have hampered investment and uptake in the technology across Australian and global businesses in the past.
Food Agility CEO, Dr Mick Schaefer, said having the project based in Australia would build trust among farmers and producers seeking to utilise sensor technology.
"Developing the next generation of agricultural sensors with Australian conditions front of mind helps reassure farmers that this technology will suit their operational conditions, no matter how challenging they are," he said.
Consul-General of Japan Shuichi Tokuda said the research collaboration was an exciting development.
"I have high hopes that the collaboration will boost innovation and open the door to a more sustainable, connected world," he said.
UTS Vice Chancellor, Professor Andrew Parfitt, said he was confident the project would "showcase the best in collaborative endeavour, with a global team of technologists working out of our newly launched, world-class RFCT Laboratory."
Project lead chief investogator Dr Negin Shariati said the team's R&D would focus on full-stack IoT design, spanning low-level electronics, antennas, microwave circuits, and high-level wireless communication, with the overarching goal of sustainability and transitioning to Net Zero.
"The technical challenges of this project are profound, but also exciting," she said.
