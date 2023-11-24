Agribusiness buzz in brief

Federal Nationals leader, David Littleproud, has voiced unease about the Albanese Government closing, or modifying, the Regional Investment Corporation as part of a cost cutting drive.
His comments coincided with him urging farmers and agribusiness owners to have their say on the success of the discount lending service, established five years ago by the Coalition Government.
Farmers and related farm sector business owners have a month to submit their views about RIC's role as part of a public consultation process.
More than $3.26 billion in concessional loans have been made to more than 3000 farm and small businesses.
"About 55 per cent of respondents to a recent RIC survey said they may not have been or could not have been in business after the last drought, without the support of loans of up to $2 million to refinance their bank debt," he said.
While Australia's coffee culture has ballooned into a national obsession consuming 6 billion cups annually, the industry's $1 billion bean market is supported by just 50 local growers between North Queensland and NSW's North Coast.
Given the vast majority of beans are imported, our home grown coffee industry is exploring opportunities to build national demand and promote its own unique 'taste of place'.
Work undertaken by AgriFutures Australia, as part of its remit to build emerging rural industry prosperity, is looking to promote the local terroir of Australian grown coffee.
Research with Southern Cross University, Processing Methods Bootcamp and the Australian coffee industry confirmed Australian-grown coffee has unique and measurable terroir with a sweeter, more nutty and fruity flavour which coffee drinkers enjoy.
"We believe this is an important step forward globally, and particular for Australia's emerging industry as an opportunity to reduce our reliance on imports," said AgriFutures' emerging industries senior manager, Dr Olivia Reynolds.
AgriFutures and Southern Cross University have produced a report about the terroir of Australian coffee summarising opportunities to increase demand and investment.
Fresh from its recent $300 million-plus acquisition of the big NSW-based Pace Farms egg business, agribusiness investor, Roc Partners, is rumoured to be now looking at New Zealand egg producer, Mainland Poultry.
Mainland is expected to be sold next year, with local investment group Pacific Equity Partners initially mooted as a likely buyer partly because of its previous experience in the NZ chicken industry as Tegel Foods' owner.
Mainland's operations are based on its Zeagold Foods business which includes a egg brands such as Zeagold, Woodland Free Range and Barnyard.
Roc Partners is already a keen Australian agribusiness investor in poultry meat production, Wagyu beef, honey, glasshouse tomatoes and South Australian manufacturer, Kelly Tillage.
Its Premium Food Fund bought the 50-year-old Pace Farms, Australia's second largest egg business, in partnership with other co-investors in August.
Rabobank has established a sustainability analyst's role within its Australian food and agribusiness research division, RaboResearch.
Former agricultural banker, Anna Drake's Sydney-based job will provide research and knowledge to help customers manage evolving sustainability expectations from consumers, governments, export markets and domestic supply chains.
Ms Drake, who joined Rabo in 2020, most recently worked on Rabobank's carbon workshop program.
Rabo has delivered 55 two-day carbon workshops
to more than 1200 primary producers in the past two years, including the basic fundamentals of carbon in farming and how the science and global policies may relate to farm businesses.
The bank has 10 specialist agri commodities research analysts in Australia and New Zealand and 80 worldwide.
Irrigation systems business, Netafim, has announced a partnership with New Zealand plastics recycler, Plasback, to develop a circular economy solution for used drip line from paddocks in New Zealand.
The partnership will enable growers with end-of-life dripline to recycle their irrigation hose sustainably by contacting Netafim and arrange a recoiling machine to collect drip line from the paddock.
Currently this material is recycled into other plastic products, but the partnership hopes to develop a closed-loop solution so processed material is made into irrigation products by Netafim in Australia.
Netafim has been recycling some old drip line and other irrigation products since 2006.Commercial Plasback manager, Neal Shaw, said the partnership would bolster Plasback's efforts to drive collection and recycling in Australia and New Zealand.
The Genetics Australia Co-operative has recorded a record-breaking revenue year in the wake of commencing its local joint venture business with US company, Urus.
The Victorian-based breeding service posted an after-tax profit of $2.94 million from revenue of $20.15m in 2022-23, up from the prior year's $861,210 profit, the highest in two decades.
The group's net assets grew from $16,617,669 to $22,130,311.
Chief executive officer, Anthony Shelly, and chairman, Trevor Henry, said GA's profit was on the back of continued strong performances from the beef and dairy sectors.
The sale of GA's Parwan Park South property near Bacchus Marsh and continued synergies achieved after buying Total Livestock Genetics the previous financial year helped the result.
More developments were on the radar following the joint venture deal with global herd improvement leader, Urus Group, which began in July but was part of strategic planning which started eight years ago.
Former Dairy Connect and EastAusMilk boss, Shaughn Morgan, will take the helm at NSW farming systems group, FarmLink Research, replacing current chief executive officer, Andrew Bulkeley.
Mr Morgan will join the Temora-based farmer research and extension group at the former agriculture department research station, in January.
FarmLink chairman, Rob McColl, said Mr Morgan's extensive policy development, management and community/government relations background, including as NSW Farmers' chief executive, would augment Mr Bulkeley's achievements in the past three years.
The outgoing CEO is returning to farming in northern NSW after a handover period in the new year.
