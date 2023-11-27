Premium, picturesque tablelands country for cattle and sheep

Central Tablelands property Swan Ponds is described as 449 hectares (1111 acres) of premium country in one of Australia's most productive and picturesque regions.
Located in the Woodstock district, the property is 27km from Cowra, 32km from Canowindra, 40km from Blayney, and 75km from Orange.
Swan Ponds is about 95 per cent arable, backed by high performance pastures and a strong fertiliser history.
Well established pasture species in the red and brown basalt soils include phalaris, cocksfoot, perennial ryegrass, and clovers.
Winter cereals, including winter wheat, have been undersown with pastures as part of an ongoing pasture renovation program.
The estimated carrying capacity is 300-350 cows (6000 dry sheep equivalents) at 13.3-14.4 DSE/ha.
As a lamb breeding operation, Swan Ponds has the capacity for 2000-2200 crossbred ewes.
The very well fenced property is divided into 11 paddocks with mainly six barbed wires on steel and concrete posts as well as some hinge joint.
There is good, scattered shade timber.
The very well watered property has a 3.6km frontage to Limestone Creek, which is on the north east boundary.
There are also 18 dams and a double frontage to an unnamed seasonal creek, which dissects the southern portion of the property.
The average annual rainfall is 800mm (31.5 inches).
Improvements include a set of well maintained, shaded cattle yards and a machinery shed.
