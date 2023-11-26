While the bushfire season is well underway in most regions, it is always important to keep the dairy farm's bushfire plans up to date.
Think about what needs to be done to look after stock, infrastructure and the family and staff.
There are multiple components to keeping farm infrastructure safe, including slashing grass and weeds to reduce the fuel load around buildings, electric fences, powerlines and hay/silage stores.
One of the main causes of fire on farms is the use of machinery on hot, dry, windy days.
Ensure tractors are equipped with fire extinguishers and ensure all staff know not to harvest, grind, weld or slash on hot, dry, windy days.
It is also important to prepare for what might happen after a fire.
The worst-case scenario is when a farm and its stock are directly impacted by fire, but regional issues such as extended power outages and road closures can also impact farms in bushfire-affected areas.
Ensure the farm inventory and insurance is up to date (stock, fences, machinery, fodder etc) and farm records are stored securely.
While ideally a farm will have a generator to run the dairy, consider everything that relies on electricity and how the operation would adapt without power.
Discuss any contingency plans with neighbours.
Identify or plan for areas where cattle will be safest during a fire and which can be reached relatively quickly.
These safe areas can include open paddocks away from bush, bared out or ploughed paddocks and irrigated pasture or summer crops.
Avoid paddocks with long grass and/or bush.
In hilly paddocks, fire moves quicker and cattle are harder to muster, and gullies with weeds may block cattle's ability to escape a fire.
Cows can drink up to 250 litres of water a day in hot conditions.
Ensure low-risk areas have enough drinking water and the capacity to meet demand.
Also, don't forget about young stock that might be at outpaddocks or agisted on other properties - have a discussion about what will happen with the landholder.
It is important to sit down with the farm team and go over possible scenarios of what might happen on high, severe or catastrophic fire danger days.
Discuss who might be doing what, such as moving stock or preparing equipment.
Some staff may need to be with their families.
Designate who will be responsible for monitoring the state emergency app or listening to the local radio to keep informed of bushfires or weather conditions.
Ensure the equipment and any necessary consumables, such as protective clothing, chainsaws, fence cutters, a battery-driven radio (in case mobile reception is lost), portable chargers for phones and water bottles, are ready.
Some of the dairy industry's workforce is from countries where bushfires are not an issue.
It is important that they and their families understand how unpredictable and fast-moving bushfires can be.
It is also important that everyone knows how to best protect themselves and shelter if a fire is imminent in the area or it's not safe to leave.
Dairy Australia's website has a compilation of bushfire resources that farmers can access at bit.ly/46olqMW.
Also listen to a Dairy Australia podcast titled 'Preparing your farm for bushfire season' at bit.ly/45saz3y.
