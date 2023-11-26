Former Macquarie Bank farmland investment boss, Sean O'Reilly's arrival at Gunn Agri Partners has helped supercharge the rural asset manager's buying activities, with almost $80 million in assets added to its portfolio of late.
The 10-year-old Gunn Agri, which now manages livestock and cropping farmland worth more than $650m, has almost half-filled its newly established Wilga sustainable farming fund's platform.
Wilga was launched in June, backed by the world's fifth biggest pension fund, Canada's QDPQ investment group, and the federal government's specialist discount lender, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.
Canberra's $50m stake in the $200m Wilga fund is largely intended to highlight farm management models which show how livestock and cropping businesses can be profitable in a decarbonised economy.
Gunn Agri Partners' management strategies have incorporated regenerative farming practices and expanded natural capital assets such as native vegetation as part of cropping and grazing programs which focus on increasing carbon sequestration in the soil and other soil health goals.
The Wilga partnership's first acquisition, a 1200 hectare Delungra district property, The Glen, on NSW North West slopes, bought for about $15m in June, was followed by last month's purchase of seven more mixed farming holdings in the same area.
They now make up the 5440ha Burmah mixed farming aggregation north-east of Warialda, near Inverell, which will be largely developed for winter and summer cropping.
Additionally, Gunn Agri organised the Wilga fund's purchase of what will be the 8500ha Nortongong aggregation in the Coonamble-Collie district.
It includes the 993ha Cardew, 740ha Crillee and 740ha Wilgamar mixed farming properties.
Gunn Agri is expecting to soon lock in more purchases for the platform and is also actively looking for property managers and other workers as it modifies the way its land is utilised for the new institutional investors.
Institutional asset management specialist, Mr O'Reilly, who led Macquarie's 100,000ha multi-state cropping property portfolio, Lawson Grains, joined Gunn Agri in September as one of its managing directors, alongside founders, Daniel Hough and Bradley Wheaton.
Regarded as one of the top names in the rural asset business, he worked for Macquarie Asset Management for more than 11 years, prior to its Lawson division selling to New Agriculture and the Alberta Investment Management Company for about $550m last year.
Before joining Gunn, Mr O'Reilly was almost two years with the Ulupna Pastoral Company, which has about 60 Murray River properties in NSW and Victoria.
Ulupna is majority-owned by the diverse Roc Partners agri-investment group.
"Having Sean join us showed the sort of confidence he had in what we are doing in accumulating and optimising agricultural assets for productivity and their natural capital value," Mr Wheaton said.
"At the same time, to justify his skills, we've needed to work on increasing our scale, so we have been quite busy."
Mr Wheaton said the soils and rainfall in the Inverell area in northern NSW appealed to the fund manager as comparatively good value for cropping and grazing reliability, but the Wilga fund was also shopping in South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland.
Gunn Agri, which began by acquiring and managing northern Australian cattle properties for corporate-scale investors, was kicked off by Bill Gunn, the son of 1950s, '60s and '70s wool industry heavyweight, Sir William Gunn.
It now has responsibility for about 1m hectares of northern pastoral country and recently filled another sustainable farming property fund, Transforming Farming, established in 2021.
The Transforming Farming fund is also part-backed by Canberra's CEFC and Dutch-owned global agricultural impact investor, Kempen Capital Management.
Mr Wheaton said Gunn Agri was now managing 20,000ha of Transforming's mixed farming country in SA and NSW where previous owners had often lacked capital and scale to optimise productivity and sustainability opportunities.
The new investments were "exceeding return expectations".
They include about 6000ha in SA's lower Murray, about 8000h near Inverell, and 6000ha of Liverpool Plains country previously bought by Chinese energy giant, Shenhua, for its controversial (and eventually abandoned) Watermark coal mine.
Where appropriate, Gunn Agri Partners' strategy has tended to optimise farmland with more cropping activity, focusing on no-till and stubble retention, cover cropping and sustainable cereal, canola and legume rotations, while also expanding remnant native vegetation areas to boost flora and wildlife biodiversity.
Watermark includes valuable natural capital areas which are home to two koala colonies.
To make the most of grazing conditions, investment is directed into developing more watering points, smaller paddocks for faster livestock rotation regimes and improving pasture species diversity.
