Farm Online
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

Gunn Agri's carbon-friendly farming buys exceed expectations

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
November 27 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Gunn Agri Partners' newly acquired 5440 hectare Burmah aggregation near Warialda. Photo Brad Wheaton.
Gunn Agri Partners' newly acquired 5440 hectare Burmah aggregation near Warialda. Photo Brad Wheaton.

Former Macquarie Bank farmland investment boss, Sean O'Reilly's arrival at Gunn Agri Partners has helped supercharge the rural asset manager's buying activities, with almost $80 million in assets added to its portfolio of late.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.