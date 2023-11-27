Windaroo sold after auction as negotiations continue on Carinya

NSW Northern Tablelands property Windaroo has sold for an undisclosed price soon after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction, while negotiations are continuing on the neighbouring property Carinya.
Centrally positioned between Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Armidale, the separately owned properties are located in the Yarrowitch district, about 50km east of Walcha.
Windaroo (316ha/780 acres) was initially passed in at the auction in Walcha for $4.2 million, but sold soon after for a higher figure described as being in line with vendor expectations.
Carinya covers 967ha (2389 acres), which includes the original Carinya block (631ha/1558 acres) as well as the more recently acquired and adjoining Carinya Park (336ha/831 acres).
Offered by Peter and Karen Reid, Carinya was passed in for $12 million, with negotiations continuing on that aggregation.
The property features mostly renewed fencing and a well designed laneway system.
Water is supplied from 48 dams, a frontage to the Yarrowitch River and troughs located around the main cattle yards and nearby paddocks.
Infrastructure includes two sets of cattle yards, two shearing sheds, sheep yards, stables, day yards, round yard, and an arena.
Carinya also has a renovated four bedroom homestead and cottage, with a sturdy double brick homestead and a cottage located on Carinya Park.
Windaroo was offered by David and Audrey Moxey and established pastures backed by strong fertiliser inputs are the driving force.
The very well fenced property has 10 paddocks with 18 dams and is well suited to a rotational grazing system.
Windaroo in two titles and has views overlooking the gorge country within the Oxley Wild Rivers National Park where there are potential house sites with expansive views.
There are two dwelling entitlements.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Ray White Rural NSW.
