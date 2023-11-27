Farm Online
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/News/Browse

Ripen Tech helping minimise horticultural waste

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
November 27 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the SA Government's AgTech Growth Fund event at Lot Fourteen were Cropify's Anna Falkiner, RipenTech's Mason Erkelens and Airborne Logic's Andy Chambers speaking with RMC president Leigh Radford. Picture Paula Thompson
At the SA Government's AgTech Growth Fund event at Lot Fourteen were Cropify's Anna Falkiner, RipenTech's Mason Erkelens and Airborne Logic's Andy Chambers speaking with RMC president Leigh Radford. Picture Paula Thompson

The tough times facing Australia's viticultural industry has been well-documented, with low prices plaguing the sector in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.