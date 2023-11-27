The tough times facing Australia's viticultural industry has been well-documented, with low prices plaguing the sector in recent years.
So making the most of every vineyard investment has never been more important.
SA-based agtech company Ripen Tech is offering a solution to growers to one problem on-farm.
Yield estimation is a critical job as it allows wineries to finalise contracts with growers and to plan logistics such as ordering barrels, yeast, bottles and plan out staffing requirements for vintage, as well as organising exports.
But it is a labour-intensive job, requiring viticulturalists to strip vines, count bunches and weigh them from different varieties and areas, between veraison - when the grapes start to change colour - and harvest. This process can cause growers up to a whopping 10 per cent loss of their fruit.
Ripen Tech was one of the recipients of a grant from the South Australian Government Ag Tech Growth Fund and Mason Erkelens was one of the guest speakers at a recent celebration event for the fund.
Mr Erkelens is business partner with viticulturalist Amanda Mader in Ripen Tech. The company uses Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to measure hanging fruit weight in real time.
"A lot of vineyards would actually cut 10 per cent of their crop off every season, just to get the average weight and the yield estimate for their crop," Mr Erkelens said.
"What we started doing is weighing the bunch weight while still on the plant, and you can do this with any tree.
"With bunch weight changing significantly within a day, the error rate causes a significant amount of yield estimate errors."
Bunch weights respond to climatic conditions such as heatwaves, cool spells and rainfall. By monitoring bunch weight in real-time, growers can keep an eye on the effect of climatic conditions, and also how irrigation is influencing the crop; helping growers pick an optimal harvest date and therefore improving the overall quality of the wine.
Ripen Tech's devices use load cell technology in conjunction with IoT sensors. The circuit board within the units is powered by a combination of lithium batteries and solar.
The units have been trialled in key South Australian grape growing regions including the Barossa Valley, Eden Valley, McLaren Vale and the Coonawarra; as well overseas in the Napa Valley of the US.
Mr Erkelens said the company had diversified beyond vineyards, and was using the system in cherries and apples this season.
"We've had quite a lot of growth in a short period of time and this was really due to the sling-shot of the PIRSA Ag Tech Fund," he said.
