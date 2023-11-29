Farm Online
Changes to RWS set to be unveiled in new year

The Responsible Wool Standard is being combined with seven other Textile Exchange fibre standards.
Changes to the Responsible Wool Standard criteria will be unveiled early next year, with new environmental requirements for scouring and a relaxation of the ban on poison baiting set to become part of a new standard.

