Farm Online
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/Newsletter

What has caused sheep meat market woes: MLA

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
November 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ripley Atkinson addresses MLA Updates in Bendigo. Photo: Shan Goodwin.
Ripley Atkinson addresses MLA Updates in Bendigo. Photo: Shan Goodwin.

Exponential growth in the national flock, record lamb production and producer fears driven by media scrutiny of El Nino conditions that did not eventuate are among the key factors that have driven this year's low sheep meat prices, according to Meat & Livestock Australia senior market analyst Ripley Atkinson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.