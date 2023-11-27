Farm Online
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/News

Labor and Greens strike deal on Murray-Darling laws

By Gregor Heard and Paul Osborne
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray-Darling Basin plan laws aim to recover 450 gigalitres of additional water by December 2027. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Murray-Darling Basin plan laws aim to recover 450 gigalitres of additional water by December 2027. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

The Albanese government and Australian Greens have agreed to amendments to Murray-Darling Basin plan laws, which will be debated in the Senate this week, however community groups in the Basin are urging the government to slow down the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.