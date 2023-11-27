Farm Online
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/Beef

Highland Beef Pastoral: A good hedge for market-weary producers

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crossbred cattle on one of Highland Beef Pastoral's supplier farms in NSW. Picture supplied.
Crossbred cattle on one of Highland Beef Pastoral's supplier farms in NSW. Picture supplied.

The interest from overseas beef customers in authenticity and traceability back to the farm is well-documented but high-end Australian suppliers are now reporting that is going hand-in-hand with a growing interest in supply chains that make returns to all fairer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.